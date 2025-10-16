Plot To Assassinate Comedian Munawar Faruqui Foiled: Shooters Conducted Recce In Mumbai & Bengaluru

Munawar Faruqui |

Mumbai: In a major revelation, Delhi Police’s Special Cell has uncovered a plot to assassinate popular comedian and social media influencer Munawar Farooqui. Two shooters linked to gangster Rohit Godara, identified as Rahul Ramphal and Sahil Ramesh Kumar, have disclosed during interrogation that they conducted a recce of Faruqui’s residences in Dongri and Bandra in September 2025.

According to Special Cell sources, the shooters carried out surveillance between September 10 and 15, first around Faruqui’s old residence in Dongri, where he is known to visit occasionally. They later moved to Bandra, where the comedian currently resides, and continued observing his movements.

Investigators revealed that despite multiple attempts, the shooters could not find a suitable opportunity to carry out the attack in Mumbai. Moreover, they were reportedly uncomfortable executing the plan within the city. The Delhi Police has shared crucial intelligence inputs with Mumbai Crime Branch, which has since intensified its investigation into the case.

Sources further added that after failing to act in Mumbai, the shooters informed their handler, Rohit Godara, who then instructed them to shift their operation to Bengaluru. Godara had learned that Munawar was scheduled to attend an event there. Following his orders, the shooters traveled to Bengaluru and conducted several rounds of reconnaissance between September 15 and 20 near the event venue. They even identified the vehicle in which Munawar was expected to arrive.

However, due to a last-minute change in Munawar’s car and coordination lapses among the attackers, the plan fell apart. The assassination attempt was ultimately unsuccessful. Delhi Police officials confirmed that further questioning of the arrested shooters is underway, and more revelations about the broader criminal network are expected in the coming days. This incident has once again highlighted the growing reach of organized gangs and their attempts to target public figures across states.

