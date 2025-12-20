 Engineering Student Narrowly Escapes Death After Being Pushed From Moving Local Train In Panvel, Accused Arrested
The injured student, Shweta Sanjay Mahadik (18), a resident of New Panvel and a student of Saraswati Institute of Technology, Kharghar, sustained serious injuries to her head, waist and limbs. She was travelling in the women’s compartment of the 7.59 am Panvel–CSMT local when the incident occurred.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
An 18-year-old engineering student narrowly escaped death after a 50-year-old man pushed her out of a moving local train between Panvel and Khandeshwar railway stations on Thursday morning. | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: An 18-year-old engineering student narrowly escaped death after a 50-year-old man pushed her out of a moving local train between Panvel and Khandeshwar railway stations on Thursday morning. The accused was arrested within minutes by the Panvel Railway Police with the help of alert passengers.

Injuries Sustained by the Victim

According to police, the accused, identified as Sheikh Akhtar Nawaz (50), boarded the women's compartment before the train departed Panvel station. When women passengers objected to his presence, an argument broke out. In a fit of rage, the man allegedly pushed Shweta from behind while the train was in motion, causing her to fall onto the railway tracks.

According to police, the accused, identified as Sheikh Akhtar Nawaz (50), boarded the women’s compartment before the train departed Panvel station. When women passengers objected to his presence, an argument broke out. In a fit of rage, the man allegedly pushed Shweta from behind while the train was in motion, causing her to fall onto the railway tracks.

Railway track workers rushed to help the injured student, who then informed her father and was taken to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the accused attempted to flee from Khandeshwar station but was detained by railway police with the assistance of passengers who had alerted authorities immediately after the incident.

Legal Action and Police Custody

A case has been registered against the accused at the Panvel Railway Police Station under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder) and Sections 162 and 138 of the Indian Railways Act. The court has remanded him to three days of police custody.

“The accused appears to be a wanderer with no known relatives. Further investigation is underway to ascertain his background and motive,” said Senior Police Inspector Vijay Tayde.

