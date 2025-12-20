MBVV Police Rescue Seven Indians From Cyber Slavery In Myanmar, Ending Exploitation And Trafficking Network

In a major breakthrough, the Mira-Bhayandar–Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has successfully rescued seven Indian nationals, including one woman, who were trapped in cyber slavery in Myanmar, and facilitated their safe return to India. | FP Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a major breakthrough, the Mira-Bhayandar–Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has successfully rescued seven Indian nationals, including one woman, who were trapped in cyber slavery in Myanmar, and facilitated their safe return to India.

Victims Lured with False Job Promises

According to police, the victims were lured between July and September 2025 with false promises of well-paying jobs at a Facebook-affiliated company in Bangkok, Thailand, offering a monthly salary of 30,000 Thai Baht (approximately ₹80,000). The accused allegedly sent the victims from Mumbai to Thailand and then illegally trafficked them to Myanmar.

Once in Myanmar, the victims were forcibly confined and threatened with violence by operators of cyber fraud companies in the K.K. Park area of Myawaddy province. They were compelled to carry out cyber fraud targeting foreign nationals. When the victims refused to participate, they were allegedly tortured and ransom of ₹6 lakh per person was extorted through five different Indian bank accounts.

Legal Action and Investigation by Nayanagar Police

Nayanagar Police registered an complaint under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for offences related to human trafficking, extortion and criminal intimidation. Considering the serious and international nature of the crime, the investigation was handed over to the Crime Branch, Unit-1, Kashimira. So far, four accused have been arrested from Mira-Bhayandar, Surat and Visakhapatnam.

During the investigation, police uncovered shocking information indicating that several Indian youths, including residents from Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar and other states, were being forced into cyber slavery in Myanmar.

Coordination with Indian Embassy and Cyber Crime Units

Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik took serious note of the matter and directed officials to coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Myanmar to secure the victims’ release. Under the guidance of senior officers, the Crime Branch traced the identities, addresses, passport details, mobile numbers and IP addresses of the seven victims and shared the information with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), New Delhi, which coordinated with the Indian Embassy in Yangon.

On October 21, 2025, the Myanmar Army conducted a raid at K.K. Park and rescued several foreign nationals engaged in forced cyber fraud. Among them were the seven Indian victims identified through the efforts of the Mira-Bhayandar–Vasai-Virar Police. With the assistance of the Government of India, all seven were repatriated safely. Four of them are residents of the Mira-Bhayandar–Vasai-Virar region, while three are from other parts of India.

The successful operation was carried out under the leadership of Kaushik, Additional Commissioner Dattaatray Shinde, Deputy Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode and Assistant Commissioner Madan Ballal, with the dedicated efforts of officers and personnel of Crime Branch Unit-1, Kashimira.

