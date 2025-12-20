Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Removes Over 1,000 Unauthorised Banners As Model Code Enforcement Intensifies

NMMC Removes Over 1,000 Unauthorised Banners As Model Code Enforcement Intensifies | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 20: With the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) general election scheduled for January 15, the civic body has stepped up enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, removing more than 1,000 unauthorised banners and several other political displays across the city within a 72-hour period.

Over 1,000 banners and hoardings removed in special drive

According to the NMMC, a special drive conducted across eight ward offices led to the removal of 1,001 unauthorised banners, 578 cut-outs and hoardings, 204 posters, 120 flags and 84 wall writings, following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct from December 15, as per the State Election Commission’s directives.

Commissioner reviews enforcement measures

Reviewing the action at a meeting of election-related nodal officers, Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said strict adherence to election norms would be ensured.

Assurance of fear-free and transparent elections

“All departments have been instructed to act promptly and within the prescribed timelines so that the civic election is conducted in a fear-free, fair and transparent manner,” he said.

Senior officials attend review meeting

The review meeting was attended by Additional Commissioners Sunil Pawar and Dr Rahul Gethe, Election Deputy Commissioner Bhagwat Doiphode, City Engineer Shirish Ardwad, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Satyavan Ubale, Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde, and other senior officials.

MCC Cell and flying squads activated

To monitor violations, a Model Code of Conduct Cell has been set up under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, along with ward-wise flying squads, permanent check-post teams and video surveillance units.

Law and order coordination with police

Law and order arrangements will be coordinated with the police department under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Dr Rahul Gethe, and a detailed security plan is being prepared for the election period and polling day.

Media monitoring committees activated

The Media Cell and Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) has also been activated to scrutinise political advertisements, monitor media coverage and disseminate official election-related information. Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Satyavan Ubale has been appointed as its nodal officer.

Ward-wise election details shared

Officials said voters in 27 of the 28 wards will elect four corporators each, while voters in Ward No. 28 will elect three corporators. A voter awareness campaign explaining the voting procedure will be carried out through various media platforms under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Dr Ajay Gadade.

Advance polling and counting preparations directed

The commissioner also directed departments to initiate advance preparations for polling and counting, submit daily progress reports and implement a single-window system at ward offices to provide nomination-related certificates to candidates. Permissions for public meeting grounds, he said, must be granted uniformly to all political parties.

Over 6,000 staff to be deployed for elections

The NMMC will require 6,275 staff members for polling and vote counting, and the administration department has been instructed to expedite manpower deployment. Authorities have also been directed to geo-tag all polling stations and election offices.

Civic body reiterates commitment to fair polls

The civic administration reiterated that all measures are being taken to ensure the NMMC elections are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

