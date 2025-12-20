Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Steps Up Preparations, 6,275 Personnel To Be Deployed With CCTV At Polling Stations

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials review preparations for the upcoming civic elections scheduled for January 15 | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Dec 20: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified preparations for its general election scheduled for January 15, with arrangements underway to deploy 6,275 personnel, install CCTV surveillance at all polling stations and ensure a smooth electoral process, Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said.

Commitment to free and fair elections reiterated

Reviewing the preparedness through a video conference with the State Election Commission, Dr Shinde said the civic body was committed to conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

“The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is fully prepared to conduct the elections in a systematic, transparent and well-organised manner, and all departments have been instructed to complete election-related work within the stipulated timelines,” he said.

Polling to be held across 28 wards

The election will be conducted across 28 wards under a multi-member system for 111 seats, with a total of 1,151 polling stations. All polling centres will be equipped with CCTV cameras to maintain security and transparency.

Over 9.48 lakh voters eligible to vote

As many as 9,48,466 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, and voter awareness campaigns are being carried out through various media to boost turnout.

Returning Officers appointed, election work begins

Offices of eight Returning Officers have been established in all divisions, and election work has commenced. Officers from the Deputy Collector cadre have been appointed as Returning Officers, assisted by six Assistant Returning Officers of the rank of Tahsildar or Naib Tahsildar. Assistant Commissioners, Divisional Officers and Executive Engineers will also serve as Assistant Returning Officers.

Electoral rolls to be published on December 27

As per the Election Commission’s schedule, polling station-wise electoral rolls will be published on December 27. Directing officials to act promptly, Dr Shinde said, “The voter list publication and verification process must be completed with utmost accuracy to avoid any inconvenience to voters.”

Verification of duplicate voters underway

Meanwhile, verification of 45,588 duplicate voters identified by the Commission is underway across all divisions, with instructions issued to expedite the scrutiny.

Political parties briefed on election process

Earlier, a meeting of political parties was held at the NMMC headquarters on December 17, where the Commissioner briefed party representatives on election procedures and the Model Code of Conduct. Similar meetings have been advised at the divisional level.

Civic body on high alert ahead of polling

Officials said the civic body is on high alert to ensure that all logistical and administrative arrangements are in place well ahead of polling day.

