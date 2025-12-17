Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: NMMC Polls On January 15; 9.48 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 111 Corporators

Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde reviewed the election-related work proceedings through meetings of various authorities | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Dec 17: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) election will be held for 111 seats across 28 wards—27 four-member wards and one three-member ward. The total electorate stands at 9,48,460, comprising 5,16,267 male voters, 4,32,040 female voters, and 153 voters in the ‘other’ category.

Polling Stations And Election Staff Deployment

To manage the multi-member voting system, each polling station will cater to a maximum of 800–850 voters. A total of 1,141 polling stations will be operational across the city, supported by around 6,275 election staff members.

Polling And Counting Schedule Announced

Polling for the NMMC general elections is scheduled to be held on January 15, 2026, from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, while the counting of votes will take place on January 16 from 10 am onwards. The election will be conducted on the basis of the voters’ list as of July 1, 2025, the civic administration said.

Administration Assures Free And Fair Elections

Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde said the administration has completed comprehensive administrative, logistical, and security planning to ensure that the election process is conducted in a transparent, peaceful, and rule-bound manner.

“The entire civic machinery has been mobilised to conduct the elections strictly in accordance with the directions of the State Election Commission. Our priority is to provide a free, fair, and hassle-free voting experience to every eligible citizen,” Shinde said.

Nomination Process And Key Dates

As per the announced schedule, nomination papers can be filed between December 23 and December 29 from 11 am to 3 pm, and on December 30 from 11 am to 2 pm. Nomination papers will not be accepted on December 25 and December 28.

Scrutiny of nominations will be carried out on December 31 from 11 am, after which the list of validly nominated candidates will be published.

Withdrawal And Symbol Allotment Timeline

Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations on January 2, 2026, between 11 am and 3 pm, while election symbols will be allotted on January 3. The final list of contesting candidates will also be released on the same day.

Returning Officer Offices And Single-Window System

To ensure the smooth conduct of the polls, the civic body has established offices of Returning Officers across eight administrative zones in the city. Special arrangements have also been made to facilitate candidates during the nomination process, with required no-objection certificates—such as those related to property tax and water dues—being provided through a single-window system at the respective ward offices.

Voter Awareness For Multi-Member Wards

Given the predominance of four-member wards, the administration has planned extensive voter awareness drives to inform citizens that they must cast votes for four candidates in such wards, while voters in one ward will cast votes for three candidates. Additional measures have been taken to regulate voter load at polling stations and avoid overcrowding.

Strict Enforcement Of Model Code Of Conduct

Elaborating on enforcement measures, Shinde said that strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct is underway across Navi Mumbai.

“Unauthorised banners, hoardings, and political material are being removed from municipal, government, public, and private properties, and naming boards and plaques bearing political names are being covered as per norms,” he said.

Senior Officials Assigned Key Election Responsibilities

Specific responsibilities have been assigned to senior civic officials to ensure coordinated execution of the election process. Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar has been appointed as the coordinating officer for the Model Code of Conduct enforcement cell, while Additional Commissioner Dr Rahul Gathe will oversee law and order and security arrangements.

Media Monitoring And Expenditure Oversight

Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Satyavan Ubale will head the Media Cell and the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), and Chief Auditor Rajendra Gadekar will be responsible for monitoring election expenditure.

Civic Body Expresses Confidence In Smooth Polls

Expressing confidence in the preparedness of the administration, the Commissioner said that with coordinated efforts from all departments, police authorities, and election officials, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections will be conducted smoothly, peacefully, and in full compliance with statutory guidelines.

