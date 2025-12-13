Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: NMMC Launches Special Drive To Identify And Verify Duplicate Voters | VIDEO

NMMC Launches Special Drive to Identify and Verify Duplicate Voters | File Photo (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai, Dec 13: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched a special drive to identify and verify duplicate voters across the city, deputing civic staff alongside Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to ensure accuracy in the electoral rolls.

Dedicated System for Voter Verification

As part of the initiative, the civic body has developed a dedicated computer system to trace duplicate entries by classifying voter details name-wise and Assembly constituency-wise.

Photo voter lists of suspected duplicate voters have been provided to BLOs for field-level verification, after which confirmed details will be entered in the marked copies to ensure that such voters are allowed to cast their vote at only one location.

नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रात दुबार मतदार शोधण्यासाठी विशेष मोहीम



१) दुबार मतदार शोध कामाकरिता BLO सोबत नमुंमपा कर्मचारी नेमण्यात आले आहेत.



२) दुबार मतदार शोधण्यासाठी संगणक प्रणाली तयार केली असून

दुबार मतदारांचे नावानुसार, विधानसभा यादी भाग याप्रमाणे वर्गीकरण करण्यात आले… pic.twitter.com/AzU2LA95kZ — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) December 13, 2025

Online Facilities and Help Desks for Citizens

To make the process easier for citizens, online name-search facilities are available on the Maharashtra State Election Commission website (mahasecvoterlist.in) as well as on the NMMC’s official website (nmmc.gov.in). Additionally, ‘Voter Help Desks’ have been set up in all municipal departments to guide voters and address their queries.

Appeal for Public Cooperation

“The objective of this special drive is to eliminate duplicate entries from the electoral rolls and ensure that every eligible voter exercises their right at only one polling station. Citizens are urged to cooperate with BLOs and make use of the online facilities and voter help desks,” a senior NMMC official said.

Focus on Transparency Ahead of Elections

Officials added that the drive is aimed at strengthening transparency and maintaining the credibility of the electoral process ahead of the upcoming elections.

