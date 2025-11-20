Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: NMMC Releases Schedule For Draft And Final Voter Lists; Objections Open From Nov 20–27

NMMC announces the timetable for publishing draft and final voter lists ahead of the 2025 Navi Mumbai civic elections | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 20: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a public notice announcing the official schedule for the preparation and publication of the voters’ list for the upcoming 2025 civic elections. The timetable has been finalized as per directives from the Maharashtra State Election Commission.

Draft Voters’ List on November 20, Objections Until November 27

According to the notice, the draft voters’ list for the municipal elections will be published on November 20, 2025, based on the Assembly electoral rolls notified by the State Election Commission. Citizens will be able to file objections and suggestions until November 27, 2025.

Final Ward-Wise Voter List on December 5

NMMC will then scrutinize the objections and release the final ward-wise voters’ lists on December 5, 2025. The list of polling station locations is scheduled for publication on December 8, followed by the polling station–wise voters’ list on December 12, 2025.

Lists Will Be Available at Ward Offices and Online

The civic body has stated that all ward-wise lists will be displayed at the NMMC headquarters, the respective ward offices, and on the official website.

Copies of the draft and final voter lists will be available at Rs 2 per page, as per State Election Commission guidelines.

Objections to Be Submitted at NMMC or Ward Offices

Objections to the draft list can be submitted in the prescribed format at the NMMC headquarters’ Election Department or at designated ward offices across the city, including Digha, Airoli, Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, Vashi, Turbhe, Nerul, and Belapur.

Notice Issued by Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde

The notice was issued on November 20 by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde.

