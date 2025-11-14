Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: NMMC Chief Dr Kailas Shinde Orders Error-Free Voter List Preparation Ahead Of Navi Mumbai Civic Polls

NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde reviews voter list preparations ahead of the 2025 civic elections | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has directed officials to ensure the effective and error-free implementation of the voter list programme ahead of the NMMC General Elections 2025.

Commissioner Calls for Transparency and Timely Completion

Presiding over a review meeting, Dr. Shinde instructed election officers to complete voter registration, verification, and correction work within the prescribed timelines and maintain full transparency in the process.

He emphasized the need for accurate data entry and urged officials to intensify awareness campaigns to encourage eligible citizens to register their names and correct any errors in the rolls.

“The voter list is the foundation of free and fair elections. Every eligible citizen must find their name on the rolls, and officials must ensure this through meticulous and transparent work,” Dr. Shinde said during the meeting.

Focus on Inclusive Voter Participation

The Commissioner also stressed coordinated efforts among all departments to ensure smooth execution of election-related tasks. He asked officials to pay special attention to including new voters, senior citizens, and differently-abled persons.

Pre-Election Process Under State Election Commission

The voter list preparation drive is being conducted under the supervision of the State Election Commission as part of the pre-election process for the NMMC General Elections 2025.

