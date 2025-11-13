Maharashtra Election Commission Clarifies Online Nomination Process For Municipal Elections | Representational Image I File

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has clarified that candidates contesting in the upcoming municipal council and nagar panchayat elections are not required to upload any documents on the official election website. Only the details of the nomination form and the affidavit must be filled online at [https://mahasecelec.in](https://mahasecelec.in), the Commission announced on Thursday.

The SEC explained that once candidates complete the online form, they must take a printout of both the filled nomination form and the affidavit, sign them, and submit the signed copies along with all necessary supporting documents to the designated Returning Officer. The required documents include a no-dues certificate from the local body, proof or self-declaration regarding, bank account details for election purposes, caste certificates for candidates contesting from reserved seats, and Form A or Form B for party-affiliated candidates.

The online registration facility will remain open 24 hours a day until 2 p.m. on November 17, 2025. Candidates can register and fill in their details at any time during this period. They are advised to keep their login ID and password safe, as these credentials are essential for completing and accessing their forms.

The SEC has directed that the signed printouts, along with all required documents, must be physically submitted to the Returning Officer by 3 p.m. on November 17. The Commission also clarified that nomination forms will be accepted on Saturday, November 15, but not on Sunday, November 16.

Additionally, municipal councils and nagar panchayats have been instructed to provide candidates with necessary assistance and required documents for completing their nomination process.

Congress Urges SEC to Accept Nomination Forms Physically Amid Technical Glitches

Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar has requested the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) to allow the submission of nomination forms in physical form as well. He in his statement stated that The process of filing nomination forms for the upcoming local body elections has become complicated, and several candidates are reportedly facing difficulties while submitting their forms online. In view of these issues,

Wadettiwar, along with Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshavardhan Sapkal, has discussed the matter with State Election Commissioner Waghmare. He pointed out that the nomination form for local body elections is as long as 20 pages and requires candidates to provide details such as the number of votes they received and the expenses incurred in the previous election. Wadettiwar questioned the need for such details when the Election Commission already has this information on record.

He further stated that the process of filling the form online is complicated and time-consuming, which could lead to a situation where nomination forms of opposition candidates might not be accepted at the last moment due to technical hurdles. Therefore, the Congress leaders have urged the State Election Commission to permit candidates to submit their nomination forms physically to ensure transparency and fairness in the election process.

