Navi Mumbai News: 22-Year-Old Killed, Friend Injured After Speeding Car Rams Bike On Palm Beach Road

22-Year-Old Killed, Friend Injured After Speeding Car Rams Bike On Palm Beach Road

Navi Mumbai: A 22-year-old man was killed and his friend seriously injured after a speeding Creta car rammed into their motorcycle at Moraj Circle on Palm Beach Road in Sanpada around midnight on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Keval Sandeep Mhatre, a resident of Sarasole village in Nerul, while the injured rider, Vighnesh Sanjay Salunkhe (25), lives in Shiravane. According to police, the two friends were returning to Nerul from Vashi on their motorcycle around 12.30 a.m. when the accident occurred.

As their bike crossed the Moraj Circle signal, a speeding Creta coming from Belapur towards Sanpada allegedly hit them head-on. The impact flung both riders several metres away, killing Keval instantly and leaving Vighnesh critically injured.

The collision was so severe that the car spun on the road and crashed into the central divider, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. The car driver, however, escaped unhurt, said police.

Following the crash, Sanpada Police rushed to the spot, shifted the victims to a nearby hospital, and cleared the wreckage to restore traffic flow on Palm Beach Road. Police have registered a case against the Creta driver and initiated further investigation.

“Preliminary probe suggests rash and negligent driving led to the collision. Further inquiry is underway,” a Sanpada police officer said.

