Mumbai’s Jeevan Jyot Trust: Four Decades Of Hope For Thousands Of Child Cancer Patients

Mumbai: Amidst the bustling lanes of Parel, adjacent to the towering structure of Tata Cancer Hospital, a small but mighty beacon of hope has been shining brightly for over four decades.

The Jeevan Jyot Cancer Relief and Care Trust, established by Harakhchand Savla, 67, is more than just an organisation, it is a second home and a fortress of positivity for thousands of children from across India battling the dreaded disease. The NGO has helped more than 1.5 lakh child patients lead a positive and joyous life. It ensures that patients and their relatives are well-nourished, feeding around 700 people daily. They have helped over 800 people get prosthetic legs after losing their limbs to cancer.

Savla, the man striving for selfless service, said that Jeevan Jyot was established out of “regret”. It was 43 years ago when the septuagenarian, then running a popular restaurant in Lower Parel, was approached by a distressed outstation woman, seeking help for her mother’s cancer treatment. Savla directed her to Tata Hospital, but fearing the expense, later took them to state-run Sion Hospital.

After a few more visits, Savla said he learned about the charitable wing of Tata Cancer Hospital. After coming to know this information, he “regretted misguiding” the woman and her ailing mother to a non-speciality hospital. At that point, Savla said he dedicated his life to helping cancer patients access affordable and specialised treatment, with a special focus on children.

He noticed that underprivileged child patients, most of them battling blood cancer, were the most vulnerable as they required two to three years of treatment. They along with their relatives had no option but to stay in low-budget guest houses or even footpaths and hence get crushed between the financial burden and the psychological toll of the disease, said Savla. The NGO helps children fight the disease by assisting with large expenses such as MRI, PET scans and chemotherapy.

Making the noble act more praiseworthy, Jeevan Jyot Trust pulls out all stops to make children happy and not get swept away with distress. The NGO runs a toy bank for them, organises monthly outings, which includes movie, magic, mimicry and puppet shows, and cultural events and games. With the help of a few generous donors, these little warriors have even been treated to extraordinary experiences like boat parties, exciting helicopter rides and water park visits.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Savla said, “The guilt of not being able to help someone has never faded. This has now transformed into my life's aim and children have been the focus (of the initiative).” He added, “These delicate flower buds come from across the country to get treatment. The goal is to not let them wither in this concrete jungle.”

The NGO has also performed the last rites for more than 300 patients, who had nobody to look after them. Savla, who now resides in Mulund, also runs an old age home in a rented bungalow in the locality, which shelters 25 senior citizens abandoned by their children. He envisions a larger, integrated centre where orphan children, suffering cancer, can live alongside these elderly. “The former can get grandparents and the latter can get grandchildren. The goal is to create a warm, inter-generational family unit,” Savla said.

. 1.5 lakh

Child cancer patients helped by NGO

700

. People fed daily

Over 800

Cancer survivors got prosthetic legs

Funeral of over 300 patients performed

25

Abandoned elderly sheltered

