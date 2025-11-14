Mumbai News: Man Duped Of ₹24 Lakh By Fraudsters Claiming Link To Patra Chawl Case

Man Duped Of ₹24 Lakh By Fraudsters Claiming Link To Patra Chawl Case | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 52-year-old man lost over Rs24 lakh after frauds, posing as police, trapped him in a digital arrest fraud and falsely accused him of being involved in the Patra Chawl money-laundering offence and 25 cases of sexual harassment.

According to the police, the Vasai resident received an automated call on October 23, which claimed that his phone number was found to be involved in illegal activities. He was then directed to press zero after which the call was routed to a fraud, who posed as an official from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

The scammer frightened the man, saying his phone number has been found to be linked to 25 cases of sexual harassment being probed by the Colaba police. The complainant got further anxious when he was told that his name has also cropped up in the Patra Chawl case, said the police.

Posing as officials from the Reserve Bank of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India, the scammers made the man transfer the money into a Madhya Pradesh-based account on the pretext of asset verification.

