Mumbai Accident: 38-Year-Old Man Dies After Scooter Crashes Into Illegally Parked JCB In Sewri; Probe Underway

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man lost his life in a tragic accident after his scooter crashed into a JCB machine illegally parked on Zakaria Bunder Road in Sewri during the early hours of November 8. The deceased, identified as Swapnil More, a resident of Lalbaug, was returning home after a family dinner at Wadala Sports Club when the fatal collision occurred.

Details Of The Accident

According to police officials, the incident took place around 1 am near Crypton Tower, a stretch where parking is strictly prohibited. Swapnil, riding his Honda Activa, reportedly failed to notice the JCB parked on the roadside in the dimly lit area. The impact of the crash left him critically injured. Bystanders immediately alerted emergency services, and he was rushed to KEM Hospital, but doctors declared him dead before admission, as reported by the Times of India.

Swapnil’s father, Chandrakant Parashuram More (67), a retired branch manager of GIC Finance, filed a complaint at the Sewri Police Station. In his statement, he mentioned that the JCB had been left illegally and carelessly parked in a no-parking zone, obstructing the flow of traffic and posing a grave danger to motorists. He alleged that the negligence of the driver and owner directly led to his son’s death.

Case Filed, Manhunt Launched To Trace Accused

Following the complaint, the Sewri Police registered an FIR under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Officials have begun efforts to trace the JCB’s driver and owner, both of whom remain unidentified as of now.

