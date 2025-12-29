Navi Mumbai: Homeless Man Accused Of Beating 3 Stray Dogs On Leash; Locals Claim 'He's Their Caretaker, Don't Separate Them' - VIDEO

Navi Mumbai: A video showing members of the PAL Foundation rescuing three dogs from a reportedly 'mentally unstable' homeless man from Vashi has gone viral on social media. The rescuers alleged that the man was severely beating and abusing the dogs, prompting immediate intervention. However, the incident has triggered a heated debate online as many claimed the dogs have a great relationship with the man and never saw him assaulting them.

In the video shared by Sudhir Kudalkar, rescuers are seen arguing with the man as he attempts to take back the dogs. According to the post, PAL Foundation member Asma Shaikh intervened at the spot, rescued the animals and shifted them to temporary custody to ensure their safety.

However, Kudalkar also clarified in his post, saying, "If the concerned person is found to be a genuine and responsible caregiver, we will not take custody of the dogs."

Contrasting Views Shared By Users

Several social media users shared contrasting views about the accusation and claimed they had seen the man caring for the dogs, with some saying the dogs appeared to be treated like family, while some called for an investigation into the alleged accusation.

One user claimed, "I actually saw this man with his dogs a few days ago in Vashi Sector 17, Navi Mumbai. I even fed them myself. They stayed close to him, almost like a family, and I honestly didn’t see anything wrong or unsafe there."

Another user added, "I have seen him with the dogs, please investigate this as I have never seen him beating dogs, he takes care of them always"

One user slammed the foundation and questioned, "Did you guys investigate the matter before snatching the dogs from him. The way the dogs are getting pulled is cruel. Why wasn’t this handled by your care?"

A user claimed that the man stays on a footpath below his building and said, "Though he is a homeless guy, he loves these 3 dogs unconditionally, and they love to stay with him and seem protective of him too. I’ve been giving him and the dogs food, too. The baby dogs also seem very friendly when you approach them. Though he’s homeless, they are a family."

"I saw this man too late at night. But at that time, the two dogs were playing together, so I did not find anything fishy."

Some other user added, "I have seen him many times with the dogs; they seem happy with him, please check before coming to any conclusion"

