BMC Elections 2026: Will 'Daddy' Arun Gawli's Akhil Bharatiya Sena Retain Its Influence In Upcoming Polls? |

Mumbai: The recent filing of nominations by Geeta Gawli and Yogita Gawli-Waghmare for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections has reignited focus on the Akhil Bharatiya Sena (ABS). As the 2026 polls approach, the party seeks to reclaim its once-significant stronghold in the Byculla region, transitioning from a localised power centre to a strategic player in Mumbai’s civic politics.

1. The Roots Of Power: Dagdi Chawl & Byculla

The power of the ABS is inextricably linked to its founder, Arun Gawli (popularly known as 'Daddy'), and his residence, Dagdi Chawl. For decades, this fortified complex in Byculla has served as the party's nerve centre.

Socio-Political Hold: The ABS derives its strength from a 'son of the soil' narrative combined with local social welfare initiatives. In the 1990s and early 2000s, the party functioned as a parallel administration in Byculla, resolving local disputes and providing financial aid to residents.

Voter Base: The party’s influence is concentrated in Ward 212 and Ward 207, primarily spread around Byculla, Mazgaon and some parts of Dockyard. Its appeal spans a diverse demographic, including the Marathi-speaking working class and specific sections of the Muslims and other minority communities who view the Gawli family as accessible local patrons.

2. Electoral History & Performance Of Akhil Bharatiya Sena (ABS)

The Akhil Bharatiya Sena (ABS) has historically played the role of a political disruptor in Mumbai’s Byculla and Chinchpokli belts. Despite being a small outfit, the party has repeatedly emerged as a 'giant killer,' cutting into the traditional vote bases of the Shiv Sena and the Congress and influencing electoral outcomes beyond its numerical strength.

The party first made headlines during the 2002 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections when its candidate, Sunil Ghate, defeated a Shiv Sena nominee in a major upset, signalling the arrival of ABS as a force to reckon with in south Mumbai.

In the 2004 Maharashtra Assembly elections, party founder Arun Gawli won the Chinchpokli seat, further consolidating ABS’ influence in the region. His victory marked a rare instance of an independent regional outfit breaking through the dominance of mainstream parties in the state legislature.

The ABS continued to maintain its presence in municipal politics in later years. In the 2007 BMC elections, the party won two seats, with Geeta Gawli being elected as a corporator for the first time. Her win laid the foundation for the Gawli family’s continued involvement in civic politics.

The 2012 civic polls saw the party retain its foothold. Geeta Gawli successfully defended her seat, while Vandana Gawli, Arun Gawli’s sister-in-law, won from Ward No. 207, giving the party a stronger presence in the BMC.

In the 2017 BMC elections, the ABS was reduced to a single seat, with Geeta Gawli emerging as the lone winner. Despite this, her role proved crucial in the formation of the civic body’s leadership. She extended support to the Bharatiya Janata Party, helping it cross the mayoral threshold. In return, the ABS secured a key committee chairperson’s post, reinforcing the party’s reputation as a strategic 'kingmaker' despite limited numerical strength.

3. The 2026 Landscape: Strategic Shift

The 2026 elections mark a critical juncture for the ABS. For the first time, both of Arun Gawli’s daughters are contesting simultaneously:

Geeta Gawli: A veteran three-time corporator, she carries the weight of the party’s institutional memory and established voter relationships.

Yogita Gawli-Waghmare: Her debut signals a changing of the guard and an attempt to appeal to a younger, modern electorate while maintaining the 'Gawli' brand.

Internal Friction: The 2026 race is complicated by a family rift. Vandana Gawli, a former ABS corporator, has shifted allegiance to the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction). This creates a direct confrontation in Ward 207, potentially splitting the traditional 'Dagdi Chawl' vote bank between the ABS and the ruling Shinde-led Sena.

4. Analysis Of Current Influence

While the ABS is no longer the formidable force it was in 2004, it remains a tactical power broker.

The Kingmaker Factor: In a fractured BMC house where no single party (UBT, Shinde Sena, BJP, or Congress) may get a clear majority, even 1 or 2 seats from the ABS can determine who controls the Rs 74,427 crore BMC budget.

Arun Gawli's Release: The recent legal developments and Gawli's presence on bail in late 2025 have provided a major psychological boost to the party workers, potentially consolidating the 'Daddy' loyalist vote.

The ABS enters the 2026 BMC elections not as a city-wide contender, but as a disciplined regional force. The success of Geeta and Yogita Gawli will depend on whether they can insulate their traditional stronghold from the larger 'Sena vs Sena' battle and whether the family brand still carries the same weight with the new generation of Byculla voters.

