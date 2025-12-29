Year-Ender 2025: NMMC Sets National Benchmarks With Cleanliness, Digital Governance And Infrastructure Milestones

NMMC | File Photo

Major Achievements and Key Works of the year

1. National Award for Best Clean City under the Super Swachh League category in Swachh Survekshan 2024, presented by the Honourable President of India, for maintaining top cleanliness rankings for three consecutive years.

2. Achieved the highest Seven-Star Garbage-Free City rating and Water Plus certification in the ODF category in Swachh Survekshan 2024.

3. Conferred the First Rank National Water Award among local self-government institutions by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

4. Ranked First among ‘C’ class municipal corporations in Maharashtra under the Majhi Vasundhara environmental campaign.

5. Honoured with two national SKOCH Awards for excellence in sustainable water management, sewage treatment and reuse, and innovative cancer care initiatives.

6. Retained the AA+ Stable credit rating for the 11th consecutive year, awarded by India Ratings & Research (Fitch Group).

7. All major civic services digitised, including 52 services integrated with the state’s Aaple Sarkar portal, enabling end-to-end online service delivery.

8. Implemented the E-Office system across departments, making NMMC the first municipal corporation to process all payments digitally.

9. Launched advanced digital citizen platforms, including an upgraded municipal website, MyNMMC mobile app, and an AI-based chatbot for services, complaints and tax payments.

10. Deployed ERP systems and Business Intelligence dashboards to improve inter-departmental coordination, transparency and performance monitoring.

11. Operationalised a city-wide Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for solid waste management, with GPS-enabled tracking of garbage vehicles.

12. Launched India’s first pilot project for textile waste recycling, in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

13. Installed over 1,400 CCTV cameras across the city, integrated with Navi Mumbai Police for enhanced public safety and traffic monitoring.

14. Commenced construction of the Palm Beach Road creek bridge (Ghansoli–Airoli) to significantly improve traffic movement.

15. Completed major projects under AMRUT 2.0, including rejuvenation of the Koparkhairane retention pond and commissioning of a 7.5 MLD tertiary sewage treatment plant at Belapur.

16. Expanded renewable energy infrastructure, with over 880 kW of on-grid solar capacity installed on municipal buildings and public facilities.

17. Strengthened healthcare infrastructure by operationalising 12 modular operation theatres, with additional facilities under development.

18. Launched a Cancer Registry and large-scale screening programme, covering over 81,000 citizens, with treatment and chemotherapy support for identified patients.

19. Introduced and expanded dialysis facilities and advanced diagnostic services, including digital radiography and modern microbiology laboratories in municipal hospitals.

20. Commenced postgraduate medical education at NMMC hospitals, with further departmental expansion in progress.

21. Constructed Mother and Child Hospitals at Digha and Koparkhairane, enhancing maternal and child healthcare services.

22. Secured CBSE affiliation for two municipal schools and introduced AI, robotics and coding laboratories across multiple civic schools.

23. Undertook long-term water security planning, including reservation of water from upcoming state-level water supply projects.

