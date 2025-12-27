NMMC Elections 2026: Over 13,336 Duplicate Voters Identified In Navi Mumbai Verification Drive

avi Mumbai civic officials conduct voter verification as the NMMC identifies over 13,336 duplicate voters ahead of the municipal elections | File Photo (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai, Dec 27: Ahead of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections, the civic administration has identified 13,336 duplicate voters following an extensive verification exercise conducted across the city, officials said on Friday.

Verification Based On July 1, 2025 Voters’ List

The verification was carried out based on the voters’ list as of July 1, 2025, which has been approved by the State Election Commission for the upcoming civic polls. Earlier, the Commission had shared a list of 45,588 potential duplicate voters, prompting the NMMC to initiate a large-scale, door-to-door verification through Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

BLOs Conduct Door-To-Door Checks Across City

According to officials, BLOs confirmed that 13,336 voters were registered at more than one address. These voters were asked to submit a written undertaking (affidavit) indicating one specific ward or address where they would cast their vote, thereby preventing double voting.

Computerised System Used For Data Segregation

To ensure accuracy, ward-wise BLO teams were formed. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Dr Kailas Shinde, the administration used a computerised system to segregate voter data based on names, Assembly segment-wise lists, and photographs. Photo-based lists of suspected duplicate voters were then handed over to BLOs for on-ground verification.

Photo-Based Lists Aided On-Ground Verification

During the verification process, officials examined photograph similarities, parents’ names, residential addresses, and ward details. In cases where the same individual was found enrolled at two different addresses, an option-based affidavit was obtained to confirm the voter’s chosen place of voting.

Exercise Ensures Free And Fair Elections: Commissioner

“The verification of potential duplicate voters was carried out in a planned and transparent manner to ensure that every eligible voter votes only once. This exercise will help maintain the integrity of the electoral process and ensure free and fair elections,” said Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Dr Kailas Shinde.

