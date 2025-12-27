 NMMC Elections 2026: Over 13,336 Duplicate Voters Identified In Navi Mumbai Verification Drive
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNMMC Elections 2026: Over 13,336 Duplicate Voters Identified In Navi Mumbai Verification Drive

NMMC Elections 2026: Over 13,336 Duplicate Voters Identified In Navi Mumbai Verification Drive

Ahead of the NMMC elections, Navi Mumbai civic officials identified 13,336 duplicate voters through a door-to-door verification drive. Voters enrolled at multiple addresses were made to submit affidavits selecting one ward to vote, ensuring free, fair and transparent civic polls.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
avi Mumbai civic officials conduct voter verification as the NMMC identifies over 13,336 duplicate voters ahead of the municipal elections | File Photo (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai, Dec 27: Ahead of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections, the civic administration has identified 13,336 duplicate voters following an extensive verification exercise conducted across the city, officials said on Friday.

Verification Based On July 1, 2025 Voters’ List

The verification was carried out based on the voters’ list as of July 1, 2025, which has been approved by the State Election Commission for the upcoming civic polls. Earlier, the Commission had shared a list of 45,588 potential duplicate voters, prompting the NMMC to initiate a large-scale, door-to-door verification through Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

BLOs Conduct Door-To-Door Checks Across City

FPJ Shorts
'We Strongly Condemn The Brutal Oppression': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Lynching Of Bengali-Speaking Migrant Worker In Odisha
'We Strongly Condemn The Brutal Oppression': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Lynching Of Bengali-Speaking Migrant Worker In Odisha
Mumbai Fire Brigade Inspects 1,221 Establishments Ahead Of New Year, Acts Against 59
Mumbai Fire Brigade Inspects 1,221 Establishments Ahead Of New Year, Acts Against 59
'Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se Nahi Darta': Dhruv Rathee Reveals If He Targeted Janhvi Kapoor In His Video Because Of Her Post On Bangladeshi Hindus - Watch
'Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se Nahi Darta': Dhruv Rathee Reveals If He Targeted Janhvi Kapoor In His Video Because Of Her Post On Bangladeshi Hindus - Watch
'Goli Toh Hum Marenge’: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Responds To PM Modi's Warning After Operation Sindoor - VIDEO
'Goli Toh Hum Marenge’: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Responds To PM Modi's Warning After Operation Sindoor - VIDEO

According to officials, BLOs confirmed that 13,336 voters were registered at more than one address. These voters were asked to submit a written undertaking (affidavit) indicating one specific ward or address where they would cast their vote, thereby preventing double voting.

Computerised System Used For Data Segregation

To ensure accuracy, ward-wise BLO teams were formed. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Dr Kailas Shinde, the administration used a computerised system to segregate voter data based on names, Assembly segment-wise lists, and photographs. Photo-based lists of suspected duplicate voters were then handed over to BLOs for on-ground verification.

Photo-Based Lists Aided On-Ground Verification

During the verification process, officials examined photograph similarities, parents’ names, residential addresses, and ward details. In cases where the same individual was found enrolled at two different addresses, an option-based affidavit was obtained to confirm the voter’s chosen place of voting.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: INTUC Urges Doorstep Voting Facility For Senior Citizens And Bedridden...
article-image

Exercise Ensures Free And Fair Elections: Commissioner

“The verification of potential duplicate voters was carried out in a planned and transparent manner to ensure that every eligible voter votes only once. This exercise will help maintain the integrity of the electoral process and ensure free and fair elections,” said Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Dr Kailas Shinde.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Conduct Mandatory Training For 4,205 Election Officials...

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Conduct Mandatory Training For 4,205 Election Officials...

Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Nomination Form Sales Rise, But No Candidate Files Papers Yet

Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Nomination Form Sales Rise, But No Candidate Files Papers Yet

Akasa Air To Launch Direct Flight From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Ahmedabad Starting...

Akasa Air To Launch Direct Flight From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Ahmedabad Starting...

BMC Elections 2026: Chronic Flooding, Encroachments And Traffic Chaos Plague Mumbai’s F/South Ward

BMC Elections 2026: Chronic Flooding, Encroachments And Traffic Chaos Plague Mumbai’s F/South Ward

NMMC Elections 2026: Over 13,336 Duplicate Voters Identified In Navi Mumbai Verification Drive

NMMC Elections 2026: Over 13,336 Duplicate Voters Identified In Navi Mumbai Verification Drive