Navi Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: INTUC Urges Doorstep Voting Facility For Senior Citizens And Bedridden Voters

Navi Mumbai, Dec 23: Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Navi Mumbai president has urged the State Election Commission to introduce a doorstep voting mechanism for senior citizens and bedridden voters in the upcoming municipal elections scheduled for January 15.

Reference To Special Arrangements In Lok Sabha And Assembly Elections

In a letter addressed to State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, Congress spokesperson Ravindra Bandu Sawant pointed out that during the recent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, special arrangements were made to enable senior citizens and seriously ill voters to cast their ballots at home or within housing society premises. However, he said no such facility has been announced for the local body elections.

Concerns Over Loss Of Voting Rights For Elderly And Ailing Citizens

Sawant warned that the absence of a doorstep voting mechanism could deprive many elderly and ailing residents of their constitutional right to vote, even though they are willing to participate in the democratic process. He stressed that civic elections are equally important and should offer the same voter-friendly facilities as state and national polls.

Demand For Parity With National And State Elections

Calling for parity with the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Sawant requested the Election Commission to direct the concerned authorities to implement home-based or society-level voting facilities for senior citizens and bedridden voters, ensuring inclusive and accessible polling.

Support From Senior Citizens’ Groups

The demand has found resonance among senior citizens’ groups, who have been urging election authorities to adopt voter-centric measures to improve turnout among elderly and physically challenged voters in urban areas.

