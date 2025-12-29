Mumbai’s Largest Four-Storey Christmas Crib Set Up In Malad's Orlem, Wins Top City Honour

Mumbai’s largest four-storey Christmas crib at Orlem, Malad, attracts thousands of visitors after winning the Sarvajanik Krist Janmotsav 2025 top honour | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 29: A four-storey crib in Orlem, Malad, won the award for the largest crib decoration in the city this Christmas. The crib won the Sarvajanik Krist Janmotsav Crib Competition organised by the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat.

Nativity Scene Crafted Using Traditional Materials

The crib on Orlem Tank Road, built by the Cardinal Care Charitable Trust, used wood, bamboo, and cloth to recreate the nativity scene, depicting the birth of Jesus Christ in a manger.

Artisans Behind The Installation

The crib is 45 feet tall and 28 feet wide. It was created by expert artisans who also build Durga Puja pandals. Bonny Pereira of the group said that they have been creating cribs since 2010.

Massive Public Response

Around 25,000 people have visited the crib since it was inaugurated after the midnight mass on December 24. The installation will be open for public viewing till January 3 or 4.

Janmotsav Dedicated To Joseph Baptista

The award was given as part of the Sarvajanik Krist Janmotsav 2025, dedicated to Joseph Baptista, popularly called Kaka Baptista, a lawyer and close associate of independence leader Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who also served as the mayor of the city.

Celebrating East Indian Culture

Apart from awards for crib competitions, prizes were also given for gaothan Christmas displays. The Sarvajanik Krist Janmotsav is an initiative to revive native East Indian culture.

