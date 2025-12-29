Year-Ender 2025: From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Educity, CIDCO Marks Historic Growth Year

CIDCO | File Image

1. January 2025: “My Preferred CIDCO Home” scheme receives overwhelming response, with more than 10,000 applicants successfully submitting their preferences and booking amounts.

2. February 2025: CIDCO signs a landmark MoU at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to develop an International Education City.

3. February 2025: CIDCO successfully conducts the draw for its 2024–25 Mass Housing Scheme lottery, allotting 19,850 affordable homes to EWS and LIG categories under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

4. April 2025: CIDCO finalises the Detailed Project Report for the Gold Line Metro Line 8 connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, and submits it for Government of Maharashtra approval.

5. May 2025: Navi Mumbai to welcome foreign universities in the proposed Educity as CIDCO facilitates MoUs signed with Eruditus, the University of Western Australia and the University of York.

6. June 2025: CIDCO introduces a QR-based ticketing system for Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1.

7. August 2025: A Hirkani Kaksh is set up at CIDCO Bhavan to support women employees and visitors.

8. September 2025: Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1 achieves a milestone of over 1 crore passenger ridership.

9. September 2025: Government of Maharashtra accords Cabinet approval to CIDCO for implementation of the Elevated Seamless Road Corridor between Thane and Navi Mumbai International Airport under the PPP BOT Toll model with VGF.

10. September 2025: Various packages under the NAINA Town Planning Scheme are awarded, with work orders amounting to Rs 7,924 crore.

11. 8 October 2025: Navi Mumbai International Airport is inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India.

12. November 2025: CIDCO submits Detailed Project Reports for Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1A and Line 2 for Government of Maharashtra approval.

13. December 2025: Ferry services commence from the Passenger Water Transport Terminal at Nerul.

14. December 2025: CIDCO launches an inclusive housing scheme at NAINA.

Also Watch:

15. December 2025: CIDCO invites Expressions of Interest for development and operation of an iconic indoor live entertainment arena in Navi Mumbai.

16. 25 December 2025: CIDCO successfully commences commercial operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport, marking its most ambitious project to date.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/