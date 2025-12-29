 Year-Ender 2025: From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Educity, CIDCO Marks Historic Growth Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiYear-Ender 2025: From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Educity, CIDCO Marks Historic Growth Year

Year-Ender 2025: From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Educity, CIDCO Marks Historic Growth Year

From the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport to major metro, housing, education and NAINA projects, 2025 emerged as a landmark year for CIDCO, reshaping Navi Mumbai’s infrastructure, connectivity and global profile.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
CIDCO | File Image

1. January 2025: “My Preferred CIDCO Home” scheme receives overwhelming response, with more than 10,000 applicants successfully submitting their preferences and booking amounts.

2. February 2025: CIDCO signs a landmark MoU at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to develop an International Education City.

3. February 2025: CIDCO successfully conducts the draw for its 2024–25 Mass Housing Scheme lottery, allotting 19,850 affordable homes to EWS and LIG categories under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

4. April 2025: CIDCO finalises the Detailed Project Report for the Gold Line Metro Line 8 connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, and submits it for Government of Maharashtra approval.

FPJ Shorts
Singer Neha Bhasin Says She & Husband Sameer Uddin 'Never' Wanted Their Own Kids: 'Legacy Zaroori Nahi...'
Singer Neha Bhasin Says She & Husband Sameer Uddin 'Never' Wanted Their Own Kids: 'Legacy Zaroori Nahi...'
India’s Capital Market Likely To Witness ₹4 Lakh Crore Capital Formation In 2026
India’s Capital Market Likely To Witness ₹4 Lakh Crore Capital Formation In 2026
India Poised To Become 3rd-Largest Economy With GDP Of $7.3 Trillion By 2030
India Poised To Become 3rd-Largest Economy With GDP Of $7.3 Trillion By 2030
Perfect Crown OTT Release : Here's To Know Everything About IU And Byeon Woo-seok's K-Drama
Perfect Crown OTT Release : Here's To Know Everything About IU And Byeon Woo-seok's K-Drama

5. May 2025: Navi Mumbai to welcome foreign universities in the proposed Educity as CIDCO facilitates MoUs signed with Eruditus, the University of Western Australia and the University of York.

6. June 2025: CIDCO introduces a QR-based ticketing system for Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1.

7. August 2025: A Hirkani Kaksh is set up at CIDCO Bhavan to support women employees and visitors.

8. September 2025: Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1 achieves a milestone of over 1 crore passenger ridership.

9. September 2025: Government of Maharashtra accords Cabinet approval to CIDCO for implementation of the Elevated Seamless Road Corridor between Thane and Navi Mumbai International Airport under the PPP BOT Toll model with VGF.

10. September 2025: Various packages under the NAINA Town Planning Scheme are awarded, with work orders amounting to Rs 7,924 crore.

11. 8 October 2025: Navi Mumbai International Airport is inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India.

12. November 2025: CIDCO submits Detailed Project Reports for Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1A and Line 2 for Government of Maharashtra approval.

13. December 2025: Ferry services commence from the Passenger Water Transport Terminal at Nerul.

14. December 2025: CIDCO launches an inclusive housing scheme at NAINA.

Also Watch:

Read Also
NMIA Records 2% Passenger Growth On Day Two; Passenger Load For The First Day Increased...
article-image

15. December 2025: CIDCO invites Expressions of Interest for development and operation of an iconic indoor live entertainment arena in Navi Mumbai.

16. 25 December 2025: CIDCO successfully commences commercial operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport, marking its most ambitious project to date.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Year-Ender 2025: From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Educity, CIDCO Marks Historic Growth Year

Year-Ender 2025: From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Educity, CIDCO Marks Historic Growth Year

Year-Ender 2025: NMMC Sets National Benchmarks With Cleanliness, Digital Governance And...

Year-Ender 2025: NMMC Sets National Benchmarks With Cleanliness, Digital Governance And...

Mumbai’s Largest Four-Storey Christmas Crib Set Up In Malad's Orlem, Wins Top City Honour

Mumbai’s Largest Four-Storey Christmas Crib Set Up In Malad's Orlem, Wins Top City Honour

Navi Mumbai: Homeless Man Accused Of Beating 3 Stray Dogs On Leash; Locals Claim 'He's Their...

Navi Mumbai: Homeless Man Accused Of Beating 3 Stray Dogs On Leash; Locals Claim 'He's Their...

BMC Elections 2026: Will 'Daddy' Arun Gawli's Akhil Bharatiya Sena Retain Its Influence In Upcoming...

BMC Elections 2026: Will 'Daddy' Arun Gawli's Akhil Bharatiya Sena Retain Its Influence In Upcoming...