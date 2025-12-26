NMIA Records 2% Passenger Growth On Day Two; Passenger Load For The First Day Increased Significantly After Operations Commenced

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) recorded 5,028 passengers on the second day of the airport’s operations, recording a nominal 2% growth from the first day. | Pics | Farooq Sayed

Mumbai Becomes India’s First Dual-Airport City

On Thursday, NMIA started its airside operations, making Mumbai as India’s first dual-airport city. The much anticipated day, recorded 4,922 passengers, including 2,278 arriving and 2,644 departing passengers. On Friday, passenger traffic increased further, with the airport handling a total of 5,028 passengers, marking a nominal 2.15% growth in comparison to the inaugural day.

Significant Jump in Passenger Load Levels

Notably, the new airport’s passenger load level recorded an overnight spurt on the first day. According to the airport operator, the passenger load levels for the first day stood at 71% for arrivals and 83% for departures a day before the inaugural. However, with the start of scheduled operations on Thursday, arrival load increased to 85%, while departure load climbed to 98%, reflecting a strong jump in booking levels with the commencement of operations.

“Passenger load at NMIA recorded a marked rise on December 25, the first day of passenger operations, fuelled by heightened traveller interest and start commercial operations. The overnight spurt in passenger load points to a positive response from travellers,” said the airport’s spokesperson.

