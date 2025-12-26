Sikhs Commemorate Veer Bal Diwas In Mumbai Honouring Sahibzada Zorawar Singh And Fateh Singh

Sikhs in Mumbai organised 'Veer Bal Diwas', a kirtan samagam in Mumbai, on Friday to commemorate the sacrifice of Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh, their tenth guru. |

Mumbai: Sikhs in Mumbai organised 'Veer Bal Diwas', a kirtan samagam in Mumbai, on Friday to commemorate the sacrifice of Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh, their tenth guru.

Joint Organisation by Multiple Sikh Bodies

The programme at Gurudwara Guru Tegh Bahadur Darbar, Raoli Camp, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, was jointly organised by Gurudwara Guru Tegh Bahadur Darbar Raoli Camp Managing Committee, Supreme Council of Navi Mumbai Gurudwaras, Maharashtra Sikh Association, Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, the 11-member Sikh Coordination Committee (Maharashtra), Sewak Jathas, and the Sikh Sangat of Mumbai and MMR Region.

The programme was part of commemoration of Shaheedi Diwas or Shaheedi Hafta (martyrdom week) that remembers the sacrifices of the Sahibzades, Mata Gujri, mother of Guru Gobind Singh, and other Sikhs who sacrificed their lives in December 1704

to defend their faith, and dignity in the face of religious persecution. Shaheedi Hafta is being observed between December 20 and 28.

Panthic raagi Bhai Balpreet Singh (Ludhianawale) rendered gurbani kirtan. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, attended the programme and paid obeisance at the gurudwara, seeking blessings of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred book of the Sikhs that is venerated as a living guru.

Message of Courage, Faith, and Sacrifice

Fadnavis was felicitated by the chairman of the organising committee and executive chairman of Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, Bal Malkit Singh, along with members of the Gurudwara Managing Committee.

Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis said that Veer Bal Diwas is dedicated to the unparalleled martyrdom of Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh, whose courage, faith and sacrifice continue to inspire generations.

Dignitaries present at the event includef MLAs Prasad Lad and Tamil Selvan; Rameshwar Naik, chief of the 350th Shaheedi Committee of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur; Sardar Daljit Singh Bal, president of the Gurudwara Committee; committee members Jaspal Singh Sidhu, Happy Singh, Gurdev Singh, among others.

Malkit Singh said that Veer Bal Diwas reminds us of the unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice of Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh, whose steadfast faith at such a tender age continues to inspire generations. "Their martyrdom, along with the legacy of Hind Di Chadar Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, teaches humanity the timeless values of truth, justice and fearless commitment to righteousness. It is our collective responsibility to pass these ideals on to our younger generations," said Singh.

Guru Ka Langar was served to all devotees, reflecting the message of seva and Sarbat da Bhala, the principles of public service and the well-being of the world.

