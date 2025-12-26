 Maharashtra News: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Alleged Assault On Mentally Challenged Child At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Orphanage
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Alleged Assault On Mentally Challenged Child At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Orphanage

Maharashtra News: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Alleged Assault On Mentally Challenged Child At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Orphanage

The State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a viral video allegedly showing a mentally challenged child being assaulted by a guardian at an orphanage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The SHRC has ordered a police probe, sought reports from state and district authorities, and listed the case for further hearing on March 17, 2026.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
State Human Rights Commission takes suo motu cognisance of an alleged assault on a mentally challenged child at an orphanage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 26: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of an alleged incident of inhuman physical assault on a mentally challenged child by his guardian at an orphanage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident is stated to have occurred in November at the Chaitanya Kanifnath Residential School for the Mentally Challenged, located in Mandki village.

Video Surfaces Years After Alleged Incident

The incident came to light after a disturbing video surfaced online, allegedly showing a guardian tying a mentally challenged child’s hands and assaulting him with a cooker lid.

It is learnt that the video dates back to 2018 and surfaced on the internet nearly eight years after the incident. Meanwhile, according to local reports, a case has been registered in connection with the incident at the Chikalthana Police Station.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Mulund Retiree Duped Of ₹2.04 Crore In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam For 1 Month; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Mulund Retiree Duped Of ₹2.04 Crore In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam For 1 Month; Case Registered
DGCA Panel Submits Confidential Report On IndiGo Crisis That Grounded Thousands Of Flights Nationwide
DGCA Panel Submits Confidential Report On IndiGo Crisis That Grounded Thousands Of Flights Nationwide
Mumbai News: UDD Approves BMC’s Amnesty Scheme To Regularise Non-OC Buildings; Willingdon Heights Residents In Tardeo Await SOP
Mumbai News: UDD Approves BMC’s Amnesty Scheme To Regularise Non-OC Buildings; Willingdon Heights Residents In Tardeo Await SOP
Attention Commuters! Western Railway Cancels 629 Suburban Trains Between December 27–29 For Sixth Line Work Between Kandivali And Borivali; Check Details
Attention Commuters! Western Railway Cancels 629 Suburban Trains Between December 27–29 For Sixth Line Work Between Kandivali And Borivali; Check Details

SHRC Orders Police Probe, Seeks Action-Taken Report

In its order, the SHRC directed the local police to investigate the incident and submit a detailed action-taken report before the Commission. The Commission observed that the assault amounted to a serious violation of the child’s human rights.

Commission Cites Prima Facie Evidence of Cognisable Offence

Referring to a video clip that went viral on YouTube, the SHRC noted that the footage prima facie showed a mentally challenged child being brutally assaulted at the ashram shala, officially known as Chaitanya Kanifnath Niwasi Matimand Mulanche Ashram Shala.

Notices Issued to State and District Authorities

The Commission held that the video disclosed the commission of an alleged cognisable offence by the custodian of the child and that a clear case of violation of children’s human rights was made out, warranting suo motu intervention.

Also Watch:

Read Also
SHRC Orders Probe Into Rohit Arya’s Death During Mumbai Police Hostage Operation
article-image

Accordingly, the SHRC issued notices to the Secretary of the Persons with Disabilities Welfare Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai, and the Collector of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, seeking their action-taken reports.

Similar notices were also issued to the Commissioner of Police and the Superintendent of Police, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, directing them to submit reports on the steps taken in the matter.

The case has been adjourned for further proceedings on March 17, 2026.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: UDD Approves BMC’s Amnesty Scheme To Regularise Non-OC Buildings; Willingdon Heights...

Mumbai News: UDD Approves BMC’s Amnesty Scheme To Regularise Non-OC Buildings; Willingdon Heights...

Attention Commuters! Western Railway Cancels 629 Suburban Trains Between December 27–29 For Sixth...

Attention Commuters! Western Railway Cancels 629 Suburban Trains Between December 27–29 For Sixth...

Navi Mumbai Shocker: 41-Year-Old Man Stabs Live-In Partner, Daughter Over Infidelity Suspicion In...

Navi Mumbai Shocker: 41-Year-Old Man Stabs Live-In Partner, Daughter Over Infidelity Suspicion In...

Mumbai NDPS Case: Special Court Grants Temporary Release To Accused Jailed For 7 Years Over...

Mumbai NDPS Case: Special Court Grants Temporary Release To Accused Jailed For 7 Years Over...

NMIA Records 2% Passenger Growth On Day Two; Passenger Load For The First Day Increased...

NMIA Records 2% Passenger Growth On Day Two; Passenger Load For The First Day Increased...