Maharashtra News: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Alleged Assault On Mentally Challenged Child At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Orphanage

Mumbai, Dec 26: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of an alleged incident of inhuman physical assault on a mentally challenged child by his guardian at an orphanage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident is stated to have occurred in November at the Chaitanya Kanifnath Residential School for the Mentally Challenged, located in Mandki village.

Video Surfaces Years After Alleged Incident

The incident came to light after a disturbing video surfaced online, allegedly showing a guardian tying a mentally challenged child’s hands and assaulting him with a cooker lid.

It is learnt that the video dates back to 2018 and surfaced on the internet nearly eight years after the incident. Meanwhile, according to local reports, a case has been registered in connection with the incident at the Chikalthana Police Station.

SHRC Orders Police Probe, Seeks Action-Taken Report

In its order, the SHRC directed the local police to investigate the incident and submit a detailed action-taken report before the Commission. The Commission observed that the assault amounted to a serious violation of the child’s human rights.

Commission Cites Prima Facie Evidence of Cognisable Offence

Referring to a video clip that went viral on YouTube, the SHRC noted that the footage prima facie showed a mentally challenged child being brutally assaulted at the ashram shala, officially known as Chaitanya Kanifnath Niwasi Matimand Mulanche Ashram Shala.

Notices Issued to State and District Authorities

The Commission held that the video disclosed the commission of an alleged cognisable offence by the custodian of the child and that a clear case of violation of children’s human rights was made out, warranting suo motu intervention.

Accordingly, the SHRC issued notices to the Secretary of the Persons with Disabilities Welfare Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai, and the Collector of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, seeking their action-taken reports.

Similar notices were also issued to the Commissioner of Police and the Superintendent of Police, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, directing them to submit reports on the steps taken in the matter.

The case has been adjourned for further proceedings on March 17, 2026.

