SHRC Orders Probe Into Rohit Arya’s Death During Mumbai Police Hostage Operation

Mumbai: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has launched an inquiry into the death of 50-year-old Rohit Arya, who was allegedly killed by the Mumbai Police during a hostage crisis in Powai on October 30.

Commission Takes Suo Motu Cognizance

The Commission, presided over by Justice A. M. Badar (Chairperson), took cognizance of the matter following an intimation from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection–I), Crime Branch, Mumbai.

“As the death of Rohit Arya occurred during police action, the matter needs to be inquired into by the Investigation Wing of the Commission, with the assistance of the Registrar of the SHRC,” the order stated.

The Powai Hostage Crisis

Arya had allegedly held 17 children and two adults hostage in a Powai studio, demanding ₹2 crore which he claimed the Maharashtra Education Department owed him for a project. Police shot and killed him during the rescue operation that followed.

Investigation Wing Assigned to the Case

The SHRC has directed the Investigation Wing, led by Vishwas Pandhare, In-Charge Inspector General of Police, MSHRC, along with V. P. Kedar, Registrar, to specifically probe the circumstances surrounding Arya’s death and submit its findings at the earliest.

“The State of Maharashtra and its authorities shall cooperate fully with the Investigation Wing and provide all necessary data and evidence,” the Commission stated, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, and the District Magistrate, Mumbai, must issue notices and submit a detailed report within eight weeks.

Petition in High Court Seeks CBI Inquiry

Meanwhile, a petition filed in the Bombay High Court has sought a CBI investigation into what is being termed a “fake encounter.”

The petitioner, Shobha Buddhivant, alleged that the police killed Arya “under the pretext of self-defence and retaliation at the behest of a political leader.” The plea, filed through advocate Nitin Satpute, claimed Arya was under severe mental stress due to the state government’s failure to clear his pending dues.

Questions Raised on Police Action

The petitioner also questioned the police’s claim that Arya fired first using an air gun. “If the police indeed needed to retaliate, they could have fired below the waist instead of using fatal force,” the plea stated.

The High Court has been urged to transfer the investigation from the Crime Branch and magistrate inquiry to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an impartial probe.