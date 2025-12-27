'If This Isn't Scary, Don't Know What Else Is': Mumbai's Smog-Filled Skyline Seen From Alibaug Sparks Air Pollution Concerns | Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Pollution viral video/sakshi.i25

Mumbai: A video capturing a smog-filled view of Mumbai's skyline from the shores of Alibaug has gone viral on social media. The video showed thick smog lingering over the city, hence reducing visibility and obscuring the high-rise buildings. According to data from AQI.in, an air quality monitoring platform, at 12:39 p.m., the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 161, which falls in the 'unhealthy' category. The air quality experienced a slight improvement, as the morning hours saw Mumbai’s overall AQI drop to 246.

The video was shared on the official Instagram handle of 'mumbaiinlast24hours', quickly drew strong reactions from social media users. Many expressed concern over the visibly thick layer of smog covering the city, calling it a worrying sign of Mumbai’s growing challenges.

Reaction to the viral video

Social media users expressed concern over the rising pollution levels faced by India’s financial capital, where some users questioned whether long-term solutions exist to reduce pollution, while some blamed continuous and unregulated construction work, alleging that dust from digging, roadwork and debris management was worsening air quality.

A user said, "I am at Madh island right now, and I am feeling as if I am not in Mumbai!. The temperature is lower, flowers more colourful, skies brighter, and the air clear."

Asking for a solution for the worsening pollution, one user commented, "Is there a way out? Any resolution to lessen the impact, this looks like a grey blanket of dust and the cover looks really bad."

Slamming the ongoing construction in the city, a user said, "This is because of the unregulated construction all over the city. Building / roads / all digging by BMC, etc. Completely unregulated. Loose debris up in the air rather than being hosed down by water to save costs."

Calling it scary, some other user highlighted, "Pollution is literally visible to the naked eye, I mean if this isn't scary, I don't know what else is."

Air Quality Recorded Across Mumbai

AQI readings across Mumbai revealed stark contrasts between different areas. Mazgaon recorded an AQI of 155, Charkop AQI at 156, BKC at 160, Bandra East at 154, Colaba's Navy Nagar recorded an AQI at 158, all recording air quality in the 'unhealthy' category.

