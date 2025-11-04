Powai Hostage Case: Crime Branch Yet To Record Ex-Minister Deepak Kesarkar’s Statement

Crime Branch Yet To Record Ex-Minister Deepak Kesarkar’s Statement |

The Crime Branch has not yet recorded the statement of former education minister Deepak Kesarkar in connection with the Powai hostage case, officials confirmed. The investigation, they said, remains in its preliminary stage.

Old Videos Link Rohit Arya to Education Projects

Following the October 30 incident, several old videos of Rohit Arya and Kesarkar surfaced online. The clips indicate that Arya had undertaken a government project under the education department during Kesarkar’s tenure, but the payment for the project was allegedly withheld.

One such video shows a cleanliness initiative launched jointly by Kesarkar and Arya, where the minister is seen praising the project for promoting cleanliness habits among students and raising awareness in schools.

Pending Payment Allegations Resurface

Arya, who executed the government project, had reportedly claimed he was owed ₹2 crore by the department.

He had previously staged a hunger strike and even collapsed during a protest in Pune. At that time, Arya’s family had alleged that despite Kesarkar’s assurance, the payment was never released. His wife also told the media that Kesarkar had visited their residence and promised to resolve the issue.

Kesarkar Responds to Allegations

After the hostage incident, Kesarkar issued a statement saying, “Rohit Arya had the concept of ‘Cleanliness Monitor’. He also received work related to the ‘Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala’ project. However, the education department later discovered that he had collected money directly from certain individuals (most probably parents). He should have approached the concerned officers, as the government follows a specific system. Taking hostages is wrong.”

Questions Raised Over Police Handling

Several social activists and former officers have criticised the Mumbai Police, questioning why Rohit Arya was not offered the option to speak with Kesarkar during negotiations.

When asked, police officials said Arya had made the request only once but soon diverted the conversation to unrelated topics. Later, police told the media that Arya had been offered the chance to speak with both Kesarkar and current education minister Dada Bhuse, but he refused a version that appeared to change two days after the incident.

Crime Branch Records Other Witnesses

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has recorded statements of Assistant Police Inspector Amol Waghmare, studio owner Manish Agarwal, and several others as part of the ongoing investigation.

On October 30, Rohit Arya allegedly held 17 children aged between 12 and 15 hostage at RA Studio in Powai, under the pretext of conducting an audition for a web series. Old videos of Arya suggest he had completed government projects but was awaiting payment, and some reports indicate he had protested outside Kesarkar’s government bungalow and in Pune over the non-payment issue.