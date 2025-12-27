Maharashtra Govt To Introduce AI-Based Digital Autopsy Facilities At KEM, JJ Hospitals

Maharashtra govt plans to introduce AI-based digital autopsy facilities at KEM and JJ hospitals in Mumbai to modernise forensic medicine through non-invasive postmortem examinations | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 27: In a significant step toward modernising forensic medicine, the Maharashtra government has decided to introduce digital autopsy facilities in government hospitals on a phased basis.

The initiative will begin with KEM Hospital and JJ Hospital in Mumbai, where postmortem examinations will be conducted without traditional incisions, using artificial intelligence–based imaging technology.

Non-Invasive Technology To Determine Cause Of Death

Digital autopsy employs advanced tools such as CT scans, MRI, and high-resolution imaging systems to examine internal organs and determine the cause of death. This non-invasive method ensures that the body of the deceased remains intact while allowing doctors to conduct a detailed and scientific analysis.

Boost To Accuracy And Criminal Investigations

According to officials, the new system is expected to enhance the accuracy of postmortem findings and strengthen investigations in cases related to accidents, suicides, murders, and other suspicious deaths. The availability of digitally stored reports will also support long-term record-keeping and future reference in judicial proceedings.

Proposal Submitted By KEM Forensic Department

According to senior doctors from KEM Hospital, the Forensic Medicine Department has already presented a proposal on digital autopsy to the concerned committee.

“A detailed proposal will be submitted to the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) next week. Once approved, it will be forwarded to the state government, followed by the tender process for procuring the required machines,” the doctor informed.

JJ Hospital Begins Infrastructure Upgrade

Meanwhile, JJ Hospital Dean Dr. Ajay Bhandarwar confirmed that renovation work is underway in the hospital’s forensic department to facilitate the implementation of the new system.

Training And Research Opportunities For Doctors

Apart from postmortem examinations, the digital autopsy facility will also be used for training medical students and doctors, offering new opportunities in forensic education and research.

Faster Postmortems, Greater Sensitivity For Families

Experts believe that the technology will significantly reduce the time required for postmortems and address the emotional sensitivities of grieving families by avoiding invasive procedures. If the pilot project proves successful, the government plans to extend the facility to other public hospitals across the state.

Healthcare Innovation Meets Justice System Needs

The move is being widely welcomed as a progressive reform that bridges healthcare innovation with the needs of the justice system.

