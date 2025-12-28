ED Exposes 26 Fake Crypto Platforms: Flags Fake Websites And Cross-Border Money Trail

Enforcement Directorate uncovers a network of fake cryptocurrency trading platforms allegedly used to cheat investors across India and abroad | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 27: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has identified more than 26 websites allegedly operated by a pan-India syndicate involved in a multi-crore cryptocurrency-based investment fraud, officials said. The agency said the platforms were designed to cheat investors by promising unrealistically high returns while mimicking legitimate cryptocurrency exchanges.

The alleged scam, which targeted both Indian and foreign investors, was uncovered during searches conducted across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi recently. Investigators said the syndicate created multiple fake cryptocurrency platforms that appeared professional and authentic, making it difficult for ordinary investors to distinguish them from genuine trading portals.

According to the ED, the platforms prominently advertised assured, astronomical returns, a key tactic to lure unsuspecting investors. Promotional material used by the syndicate reportedly featured images of reputed crypto experts, celebrities, and other well known public figures,allegedly used without their consent to project credibility and build trust.

The platform websites allegedly used in the fraud include:

1. goldbooker.com

2. wozur.com

3. mygoldrev.com

4. cryptexify.com

5. hawkchain.com

6. paymara.com

7. hackandpool.com

8. growmore.com

9. bitrobix.com

10. zylotrade.com

11. cryptogames24hrs.com

12. bitleeds.com

13. jumboticket.network

14. fincorp.com

15. theapexpower.com

16. cryptobrite.com

17. goldxcapital.com

18. cubigains.com

19. bitcodeals.com

20. turbominers.com

21. bitminerclub.com

22. primetrades.com

23. cryptobtctrade.com

24. hydrominers.com

25. bixotrade.org

26. metaaibox.com

The modus operandi of the alleged platforms, officials said, follows a similar pattern commonly seen in investment scams. Initial investors were allegedly paid limited returns to gain credibility and encourage reinvestment. This phase, they added, resembled a multi-level marketing (MLM) structure, with early participants incentivised to recruit new investors. Once confidence in the scheme was established, larger sums were mobilised, culminating in large-scale fraud.

To widen the reach of the alleged fraud and maximise profits, officials said the syndicate reportedly offered referral bonuses and leveraged social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram to involve new participants. This digital strategy, they added, allowed the operators to quickly scale their activities across multiple states and target victims beyond India’s borders.

The ED said funds were primarily collected in cryptocurrency and routed through multiple crypto wallets, layered bank accounts, and foreign banking channels in an alleged attempt to conceal the money trail. Investigators added that cross-border transactions and complex layering techniques made tracking the proceeds of crime (POC) challenging.

After obfuscating the source and transferring funds abroad, the money was reportedly routed back to the accused in India through hawala channels, accommodation entries, and peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto transfers. Officials said the accused utilised the proceeds to acquire movable and immovable assets both in India and abroad, and several such properties have been identified during the investigation. Multiple cryptocurrency wallet addresses linked to the accused have also been traced.

The agency said the syndicate allegedly followed this modus operandi since 2015, using cryptocurrency to carry out transactions wherever possible, while converting portions into cash or bank balances through peer-to-peer transfers. Many of the accused are believed to maintain undisclosed foreign bank accounts and overseas entities to facilitate laundering of the POC.

Also Watch:

Further investigation is underway to identify key operators, trace additional assets, and ascertain the full scale of the fraud.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/