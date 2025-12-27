Nalasopara Drug Bust: 37-Year-Old Nigerian National Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹12.6 Lakh In Pragati Nagar

Nigerian National Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹12.6 Lakh In Pragati Nagar | Representational Image

Nalasopara, Dec 27: In a fresh crackdown on drug trafficking in Nalasopara East’s Pragati Nagar area, the Tulinj Police Detection Team and the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) have arrested a Nigerian national with a significant haul of narcotics.

ATC, Detection Team Act On Tip-Off

Acting on a tip-off that an unidentified individual was arriving to smuggle drugs, the ATC and Detection teams—under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vijay Jadhav of Tulinj Police Station—raided the Pragati Nagar locality.

Accused Identified As 37-Year-Old Nigerian National

During the operation, they apprehended a 37-year-old Nigerian national identified as Nguessan Tanguy.

Cocaine Worth ₹12.6 Lakh Seized

Upon searching the suspect, the police recovered 60 grams of cocaine, valued at approximately ₹12,60,000 in the international market.

Also Watch:

Probe On To Trace Drug Network

The Nigerian national is currently in police custody. Authorities are conducting further investigations to uncover the wider network and links associated with this drug trafficking case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/