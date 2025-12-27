 Nalasopara Drug Bust: 37-Year-Old Nigerian National Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹12.6 Lakh In Pragati Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNalasopara Drug Bust: 37-Year-Old Nigerian National Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹12.6 Lakh In Pragati Nagar

Nalasopara Drug Bust: 37-Year-Old Nigerian National Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹12.6 Lakh In Pragati Nagar

Tulinj Police and the Anti-Terrorism Cell arrested a 37-year-old Nigerian national in Nalasopara East’s Pragati Nagar and seized 60 grams of cocaine worth ₹12.6 lakh. The accused is in custody as police probe the wider drug trafficking network.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Nigerian National Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹12.6 Lakh In Pragati Nagar | Representational Image

Nalasopara, Dec 27: In a fresh crackdown on drug trafficking in Nalasopara East’s Pragati Nagar area, the Tulinj Police Detection Team and the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) have arrested a Nigerian national with a significant haul of narcotics.

ATC, Detection Team Act On Tip-Off

Acting on a tip-off that an unidentified individual was arriving to smuggle drugs, the ATC and Detection teams—under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vijay Jadhav of Tulinj Police Station—raided the Pragati Nagar locality.

Accused Identified As 37-Year-Old Nigerian National

FPJ Shorts
ED Exposes 26 Fake Crypto Platforms: Flags Fake Websites And Cross-Border Money Trail
ED Exposes 26 Fake Crypto Platforms: Flags Fake Websites And Cross-Border Money Trail
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims Air India Flight 171 Final Report May Blame 'Pilot Intentional Crash', Alleges Delhi-Washington Talks
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims Air India Flight 171 Final Report May Blame 'Pilot Intentional Crash', Alleges Delhi-Washington Talks
Nalasopara Drug Bust: 37-Year-Old Nigerian National Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹12.6 Lakh In Pragati Nagar
Nalasopara Drug Bust: 37-Year-Old Nigerian National Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹12.6 Lakh In Pragati Nagar
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Chembur Digital Marketing Firm Owner Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Fake Forex, Crypto Trading Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Chembur Digital Marketing Firm Owner Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Fake Forex, Crypto Trading Scam; Case Registered

During the operation, they apprehended a 37-year-old Nigerian national identified as Nguessan Tanguy.

Cocaine Worth ₹12.6 Lakh Seized

Upon searching the suspect, the police recovered 60 grams of cocaine, valued at approximately ₹12,60,000 in the international market.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Palghar: MBVV Police Bust MD Drug Manufacturing Unit In Rajasthan; Narcotics Worth ₹100 Crore...
article-image

Probe On To Trace Drug Network

The Nigerian national is currently in police custody. Authorities are conducting further investigations to uncover the wider network and links associated with this drug trafficking case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Exposes 26 Fake Crypto Platforms: Flags Fake Websites And Cross-Border Money Trail

ED Exposes 26 Fake Crypto Platforms: Flags Fake Websites And Cross-Border Money Trail

Nalasopara Drug Bust: 37-Year-Old Nigerian National Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹12.6 Lakh In...

Nalasopara Drug Bust: 37-Year-Old Nigerian National Arrested With Cocaine Worth ₹12.6 Lakh In...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Chembur Digital Marketing Firm Owner Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Fake Forex,...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Chembur Digital Marketing Firm Owner Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Fake Forex,...

Bombay HC Refuses To Reopen Rape Case Probe Against JSW Chief Sajjan Jindal

Bombay HC Refuses To Reopen Rape Case Probe Against JSW Chief Sajjan Jindal

Mumbai’s First Government-Run Sports Rehabilitation Centre Inaugurated At KEM Hospital

Mumbai’s First Government-Run Sports Rehabilitation Centre Inaugurated At KEM Hospital