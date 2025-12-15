 Palghar: MBVV Police Bust MD Drug Manufacturing Unit In Rajasthan; Narcotics Worth ₹100 Crore Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPalghar: MBVV Police Bust MD Drug Manufacturing Unit In Rajasthan; Narcotics Worth ₹100 Crore Seized

Palghar: MBVV Police Bust MD Drug Manufacturing Unit In Rajasthan; Narcotics Worth ₹100 Crore Seized

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mira-Bhayandar Police busted a large MD (Mephedrone) drug manufacturing factory in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, seizing narcotics and equipment worth ₹100 crore. Multiple arrests were made, and several vehicles and mobile phones were confiscated. The operation targets a wider interstate drug trafficking network, with investigations ongoing.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: MBVV Police Bust MD Drug Manufacturing Unit In Rajasthan; Narcotics Worth ₹100 Crore Seized |

Palghar: In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) Unit–01 of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has busted a large-scale MD (Mephedrone) drug manufacturing factory in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan and seized narcotics, precursor chemicals and equipment worth approximately ₹100 crore.

The operation is an extension of a case registered at Kashigaon Police Station under Sections 8(c), 22(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act. On October 4, 2025, while on patrol, the ANC team detained six suspects on suspicion and recovered 501.6 grams of MD drugs valued at ₹1.00 crore. The police also seized eight mobile phones worth ₹1.86 lakh and four motorcycles worth ₹4.10 lakh from their possession.

Further investigation led to the arrest of four more accused. From them, the police seized two four-wheelers and one motorcycle worth ₹20 lakh used in the crime, along with six mobile phones valued at ₹2.05 lakh.

Read Also
Vasai Road Accident Turns Deadly: 7-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Heavy Vehicle After Bike Hits...
article-image
Read Also
Former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor Appears Before ED For Questioning In Anil Ambani-Linked Money...
article-image

During the continued probe, police teams tracked down a wanted accused and, based on credible intelligence, proceeded to Rajasthan. On December 14, 2025, the police uncovered an MD drug manufacturing unit in Jhunjhunu and arrested accused Anil Vijaypal Sihag. From the factory premises, around 10 kilograms of MD drugs, precursor chemicals, and manufacturing equipment including flasks, mixers, dryer machines, weighing scales, hand gloves and filters were recovered. The total value of the seized contraband and materials is estimated at ₹100 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Government To Introduce Bill Raising Insurance FDI Limit To 100%, Achieving ‘Insurance For All By 2047’
Government To Introduce Bill Raising Insurance FDI Limit To 100%, Achieving ‘Insurance For All By 2047’
'GOAT India Tour 2025': Will Lionel Messi Meet Virat Kohli At Arun Jaitley Stadium During His Delhi Visit?
'GOAT India Tour 2025': Will Lionel Messi Meet Virat Kohli At Arun Jaitley Stadium During His Delhi Visit?
SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 Application Window Closes Today For 124 Posts At sailcareers.com; Last Day To Apply
SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 Application Window Closes Today For 124 Posts At sailcareers.com; Last Day To Apply
Social Media Sensation Brie Bird Dies Of Neuroblastoma Cancer: More About This Aggressive Condition
Social Media Sensation Brie Bird Dies Of Neuroblastoma Cancer: More About This Aggressive Condition

The action was executed by officers and personnel of the Anti-Narcotics Cell Unit–01 and Unit–02, along with support from the Cyber Police Station. Further investigation in the case is ongoing to identify the wider drug trafficking network and its interstate links.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Ladkiyon Ko Kyun Chhodh Deti Hain Akele?’: UP Cop Mistakes Siblings For Couple, Dials Their...

‘Ladkiyon Ko Kyun Chhodh Deti Hain Akele?’: UP Cop Mistakes Siblings For Couple, Dials Their...

Centre Likely To Repeal MGNREGA Scheme; New Rural Employment Law Expected To Be Introduced In...

Centre Likely To Repeal MGNREGA Scheme; New Rural Employment Law Expected To Be Introduced In...

Telangana: 19-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies, Father Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car In...

Telangana: 19-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies, Father Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car In...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 15, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 15, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

'Fog Or Pollution?': Viral Video From Noida's High-Rise Sparks Debate On The Internet As AQI Crosses...

'Fog Or Pollution?': Viral Video From Noida's High-Rise Sparks Debate On The Internet As AQI Crosses...