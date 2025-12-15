Palghar: MBVV Police Bust MD Drug Manufacturing Unit In Rajasthan; Narcotics Worth ₹100 Crore Seized |

Palghar: In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) Unit–01 of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has busted a large-scale MD (Mephedrone) drug manufacturing factory in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan and seized narcotics, precursor chemicals and equipment worth approximately ₹100 crore.

The operation is an extension of a case registered at Kashigaon Police Station under Sections 8(c), 22(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act. On October 4, 2025, while on patrol, the ANC team detained six suspects on suspicion and recovered 501.6 grams of MD drugs valued at ₹1.00 crore. The police also seized eight mobile phones worth ₹1.86 lakh and four motorcycles worth ₹4.10 lakh from their possession.

Further investigation led to the arrest of four more accused. From them, the police seized two four-wheelers and one motorcycle worth ₹20 lakh used in the crime, along with six mobile phones valued at ₹2.05 lakh.

During the continued probe, police teams tracked down a wanted accused and, based on credible intelligence, proceeded to Rajasthan. On December 14, 2025, the police uncovered an MD drug manufacturing unit in Jhunjhunu and arrested accused Anil Vijaypal Sihag. From the factory premises, around 10 kilograms of MD drugs, precursor chemicals, and manufacturing equipment including flasks, mixers, dryer machines, weighing scales, hand gloves and filters were recovered. The total value of the seized contraband and materials is estimated at ₹100 crore.

The action was executed by officers and personnel of the Anti-Narcotics Cell Unit–01 and Unit–02, along with support from the Cyber Police Station. Further investigation in the case is ongoing to identify the wider drug trafficking network and its interstate links.

