 Cold Wave In India: IMD Issues Alert In These Regions; Check Temperatures, AQI & More About Weather
The national capital city and its surrounding regions are set to experience dense smog on Monday, December 15, 2025. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 11 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Updated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert in many states of India as snowfall increases in the Himalayan region. The weather department has also issued an alert for dense fog in the north-eastern regions of the country. Foggy conditions are already persisting in parts of North India, which may create difficulties for early morning travelers. Residents have been advised to adhere to IMD guidelines and limit outdoor activities. On Monday, residents of Delhi experienced a dense blanket of fog and a significant chill in the air.

Delhi weather

The national capital city and its surrounding regions are set to experience dense smog on Monday, December 15, 2025. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 11 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively. The AQI in the city continues to be poor. At Delhi airport alone, more than 75 flights were impacted, including around 40 cancellations and four diversions. Poor visibility during the early morning hours slowed aircraft movements, forcing airlines to stagger departures and arrivals. Authorities confirmed that operations were continuing, but with caution, as conditions remained challenging across the National Capital Region.

Uttar Pradesh weather

Snowfall in the mountains has intensified cold wave conditions in Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has issued dense alerts in numerous regions of the state and advised residents to follow the local weather department's guidelines.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh weather

Uttarakhand, which was experiencing dry weather across all the districts, is set to experience cold wave conditions. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to be around 6 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather in Himachal Pradesh may change again. The minimum temperature is below 5 degrees Celsius at 13 locations in the state. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in both states.

Cold wave in other regions

A severe cold wave continues to affect several parts of North India, bringing temperatures well below normal. The weather department said that Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur are also likely to experience icy winds blowing from the Himalayas, resulting in chilly mornings and sharp nighttime drops.

