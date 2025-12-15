 Former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor Appears Before ED For Questioning In Anil Ambani-Linked Money Laundering Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFormer Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor Appears Before ED For Questioning In Anil Ambani-Linked Money Laundering Case

Former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor Appears Before ED For Questioning In Anil Ambani-Linked Money Laundering Case

Former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to Anil Ambani. Kapoor allegedly entered a quid-pro-quo deal, causing Yes Bank to suffer losses of around ₹3,300 crore due to risky loans and investments in Ambani’s group companies. Private meetings facilitated these illegal transactions.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor Appears Before ED For Questioning In Anil Ambani-Linked Money Laundering Case | File Photo

Mumbai: Former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor appeared before Enforcement Directorate(ED) officials at the ED headquarters in Delhi for questioning in connection with the Anil Ambani-linked money laundering case.

Rana Kapoor and Anil Ambani entered into a "quid-pro-quo" arrangement that resulted in significant losses for Yes Bank.

While Rana Kapoor was at the helm of Yes Bank, Yes Bank had significant exposure of about Rs 6000 Cr to Reliance Anil Ambani Group (ADAG Group) as on March 31, 2017 and exposure doubled to Rs 13,000 Crore as on March 31, 2018. During this time, the bank invested over Rs 5 Thousand crores in Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) which were ADAG Group Companies.

Read Also
Indian Tourists Among The Biggest Spenders On Luxury Goods In Singapore, Retailers Defy Global...
article-image

A large portion of these investments turned into Non-Performing Investments (NPI). The bank subsequently suffered a loss of approximately Rs 3300 crore from these dealings. These were not standard business transactions but a "quid-pro-quo". In exchange for Yes Bank's investments, ADAG companies granted loans to firms controlled by Rana Kapoor's family members.

FPJ Shorts
SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 Application Window Closes Today For 124 Posts At sailcareers.com; Last Day To Apply
SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 Application Window Closes Today For 124 Posts At sailcareers.com; Last Day To Apply
Social Media Sensation Brie Bird Dies Of Neuroblastoma Cancer: More About This Aggressive Condition
Social Media Sensation Brie Bird Dies Of Neuroblastoma Cancer: More About This Aggressive Condition
GOAT India Tour: Olympics Hero Abhinav Bindra Slams Spending On 'Messi Tour'
GOAT India Tour: Olympics Hero Abhinav Bindra Slams Spending On 'Messi Tour'
VIDEO: Female 'Cop' Violates Traffic Rules In Rajasthan, Spotted Dancing With Group Of People On Highway
VIDEO: Female 'Cop' Violates Traffic Rules In Rajasthan, Spotted Dancing With Group Of People On Highway

Rana Kapoor & Anil Ambani held private business meetings, often without other Yes Bank officials present, to agree on these illegal arrangements. Rana Kapoor then instructed Yes Bank officers to process the non-genuine proposals.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kalyan: Local Residents Assault Rapido Bike Taxi Rider For 'Molesting, Attempting To Rob'...

Kalyan: Local Residents Assault Rapido Bike Taxi Rider For 'Molesting, Attempting To Rob'...

Former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor Appears Before ED For Questioning In Anil Ambani-Linked Money...

Former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor Appears Before ED For Questioning In Anil Ambani-Linked Money...

Former Maharashtra Minister & BJP Leader Pankaja Munde's Personal Assistant Anant Garje Detained By...

Former Maharashtra Minister & BJP Leader Pankaja Munde's Personal Assistant Anant Garje Detained By...

Viral Video Shows Little Girl Nutmegging Luis Suarez At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT...

Viral Video Shows Little Girl Nutmegging Luis Suarez At Wankhede Stadium During Lionel Messi's GOAT...

Thane Lok Adalat Settles 11,827 Pending E-Challan Cases, Collects ₹1.32 Crore In Fines

Thane Lok Adalat Settles 11,827 Pending E-Challan Cases, Collects ₹1.32 Crore In Fines