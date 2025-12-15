 Palghar: VVMC Allows Double Voters To Choose Polling Stations Amid BVA's Legal Challenge
Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) published a draft voter list with over 52,000 duplicate names ahead of upcoming municipal elections. VVMC allowed double voters to pick one polling station, but Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) filed a petition in the High Court demanding cancellation of duplicates, citing potential misuse. Hearing is set for December 22, 2025.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: VVMC Allows Double Voters To Choose Polling Stations Amid BVA's Legal Challenge | File Pic (Representational Image)

Vasai: Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has allowed double voters to choose their preferred polling station by filling out a form. Despite this, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has directly approached the High Court regarding the issue of double voters and filed a petition. The hearing is scheduled for December 22.

After a five-year wait, the general elections for the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation are set to take place. The Municipal Corporation area comprises 29 wards. A total of 4 corporators are to be elected from 28 wards each, and three corporators from the 29th ward, totaling 115 seats. All political parties are actively preparing for the election, and the Municipal Administration is also making extensive arrangements.

The VVMC recently published the draft voter list, which includes 11,27,640 voters. This list was prepared based on the Assembly electoral roll valid up to July 1, 2025. However, it was revealed that approximately 52,378 names in the published voter list are duplicates (double entries).

Political parties, upon verifying the draft ward-wise voter lists, also found a large number of duplicate names. The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi had objected to 80,000 double names and demanded their cancellation.

The issue of double voters has created a major deadlock. To resolve this, the Election Commission has allowed voters with duplicate names to cast their vote at any one polling station. Accordingly, the VVMC has published a list of 50,000 double voters on its website. The Corporation has appealed to these voters to verify their names and choose one polling station where they wish to cast their vote.

Despite this, the BVA has become aggressive over the double voter issue. Ajiv Patil, spokesperson for the BVA, has filed a petition in the High Court regarding the matter, with the hearing scheduled for December 22, 2025.

Patil stated, "Instead of taking an undertaking form, it is necessary to cancel those names outright. Since a large number of duplicate names are present in a single ward, there is a possibility of misuse of these votes."

