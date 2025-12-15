 'Chachi Brings International Embarrassment': AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Attacks CM Rekha Gupta After Singapore Issues Advisory On Delhi AQI Nearing 500
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after the Singapore High Commission issued an advisory over worsening air quality in Delhi, where AQI neared 500. Sharing the advisory on X, Bharadwaj called it an “international embarrassment”. The Singapore High Commission had warned its citizens to follow Delhi government instructions amid severe pollution.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday (December 15) took an apparent dig at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after Singapore issued advisory for its citizens as air quality index level (AQI) in the national capital territory almost touched 500.

Sharing the advisory by the Singapore High Commission on his X account, Bharadwaj wrote, "Chachi brings International Embarrassment for India Singapore High commission warns it’s citizens against Delhi Pollution."

In the advisory the Singapore High Commission advised the citizens of the island nation to follow instruction by the Delhi government amid deteriorating air quality.

"The Delhi authorities have urged residents to stay indoors, especially children and those with respiratory or cardiac ailments, and to use masks if stepping out. In this regard, the High Commission urges Singapore nationals in the Delhi National Capital Region to pay heed to this advice," the advisory read.

"We also note that given the low visibility, flights to and from the Delhi National Capital Region are likely to be affected. The Indira Gandhi International Airport and several airlines have issued advisories. Travellers should take note of this, and check with the respective airlines for updates. Singapore nationals in the Delhi National Capital Region who require consular assistance may contact the High Commission," it added.

The advisory came after the Commission for Air Quality Management invoked GRAP Stage 4 on December 13 as air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas deteriorated sharply. At this stage, construction and industrial activities are heavily restricted, while schools and offices are advised to shift to hybrid or online modes. Residents have also been urged to stay indoors, particularly children, the elderly, and those suffering from respiratory or cardiac conditions, and to wear masks when stepping out.

Delhi's air quality remained in the hazardous range on Monday. According to data from the CPCB, the city's overall Air Quality Index stood at 452 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'Severe' category. This followed similarly poor conditions on Sunday, when the AQI touched 461 in the afternoon.

Several parts of the city recorded alarming pollution levels. Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 493, while Wazirpur touched the maximum level of 500. Other areas such as RK Puram (477), Dwarka Sector 8 (462), Chandni Chowk (437), Aya Nagar (406), and Kartavya Path were also classified as 'Severe'. Thick smog was visible across large parts of the capital, including Akshardham, AIIMS, and Yashobhoomi.

