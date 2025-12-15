Vasai Road Accident Turns Deadly: 7-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Heavy Vehicle After Bike Hits Pothole | File Pic (Representative Image)

Vasai: A seven-year-old boy, Harsh Thori, tragically died on Saturday evening after a two-wheeler accident caused by a pothole on the Parol-Shirsad-Ambadi road. The child succumbed to his injuries after being run over by a heavy vehicle's wheel.

Due to the ban on heavy vehicles entering Thane city since Friday night, the Parol-Bhiwandi route has been permitted as an alternative. This has significantly increased the volume of heavy traffic on the already narrow road. The deteriorating condition of the road, combined with the heavy vehicles, frequently leads to severe traffic congestion.

About The Case

On Saturday evening, Sameer Thori, a resident of Achole Lake in Nalasopara, was traveling to Vajreshwari for a pilgrimage with his wife and two children on a two-wheeler. While navigating traffic congestion near Usgaon, the wheel of their bike got stuck in a pothole, causing the two-wheeler to crash onto the road. Sameer Thori, his wife, and children were thrown off the bike.

Tragically, as seven-year-old Harsh Thori lay injured on the road, a heavy vehicle approaching from behind ran over him, causing his death on the spot. Sameer Thori, his wife, and daughter sustained minor injuries in the accident. Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from Mandvi Police Station rushed to the scene. Senior Police Inspector Ranjit Andhale informed that the police have seized the accident-involved vehicle and arrested the driver, filing a case against him.

Due to heavy rainfall and a lack of maintenance, the roads in the Vasai-Virar region are in a severe state of disrepair. The Shirsad – Vajreshwari road, a major traffic artery, is especially dire because of the potholes. The combination of speeding heavy vehicles and these potholes is now proving fatal for motorists, particularly for two-wheeler and rickshaw drivers.

Despite the poor condition of the Shirsad-Vajreshwari route, thousands of heavy vehicles, often overloaded, ply the road daily, slowing down traffic. Motorists have complained that two-wheeler riders, in an effort to move ahead faster, often try to overtake heavy vehicles from the left, which is leading to such deadly accidents. There is now a rising demand for the police to take action against such errant drivers.

