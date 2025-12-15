 Tejasvee Ghosalkar Joins BJP, Dealing Major Blow To Sena UBT In Mumbai Ahead Of BMC Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTejasvee Ghosalkar Joins BJP, Dealing Major Blow To Sena UBT In Mumbai Ahead Of BMC Polls

Tejasvee Ghosalkar Joins BJP, Dealing Major Blow To Sena UBT In Mumbai Ahead Of BMC Polls

Tejasvee Ghosalkar, former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and daughter-in-law of Vinod Ghosalkar, joined the BJP on Monday, dealing a blow to UBT ahead of BMC polls. Citing emotional strain after her husband’s murder and the need for stronger support, she said the move was based on experience, not bitterness and reaffirmed her commitment to public service in Mumbai’s western suburbs.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Tejasvee Ghosalkar Joins BJP, Dealing Major Blow To Sena UBT In Mumbai Ahead Of BMC Polls |

Mumbai: Tejasvee Ghosalkar, former corporator of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and daughter-in-law of senior Shiv Sena leader Vinod Ghosalkar, formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. She was inducted into the party by Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam, a move being viewed as a major setback for the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, particularly in the city’s western suburbs ahead of the upcoming BMC polls.

Ghosalkar’s entry into the BJP comes after months of speculation. Party sources earlier stated that she had expressed interest in joining the BJP earlier this year. At the time, the UBT leadership attempted to retain her by appointing her as Mahila Sanghatak. However, despite the organisational role, she ultimately chose to part ways with the party.

Announcing her resignation from Shiv Sena (UBT) through an emotional social media post, Ghosalkar said her decision was born out of pain but not a compromise on honesty. “Relationships may change, but bonds of gratitude do not. Even a decision taken in pain does not dilute sincerity,” she wrote.

In a long and heartfelt statement, Ghosalkar reflected on her personal journey, stating that she came from a non-political background and entered public life only to support her family, particularly her father-in-law Vinod Ghosalkar and her husband Abhishek Ghosalkar. She said politics was never driven by ambition for power, but by a desire to serve people and remain connected with the community.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Lok Adalat Settles 11,827 Pending E-Challan Cases, Collects ₹1.32 Crore In Fines
Thane Lok Adalat Settles 11,827 Pending E-Challan Cases, Collects ₹1.32 Crore In Fines
AI+ Pulse Review: Is The Privacy Promise Enough?
AI+ Pulse Review: Is The Privacy Promise Enough?
Global Alliance-Led UAE-Based Feeder Fund Will Provide ₹1,000 Crore Fund For Startups In Kerala Over A Period Of Three Years
Global Alliance-Led UAE-Based Feeder Fund Will Provide ₹1,000 Crore Fund For Startups In Kerala Over A Period Of Three Years
Vasai Road Accident Turns Deadly: 7-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Heavy Vehicle After Bike Hits Pothole
Vasai Road Accident Turns Deadly: 7-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Heavy Vehicle After Bike Hits Pothole

Her statement also referred to the traumatic turning point in her life, the murder of her husband Abhishek Ghosalkar, which she described as an event that completely altered her world. “In one moment, everything changed,” she wrote, adding that raising two young children while continuing public responsibilities had been emotionally and mentally exhausting.

Read Also
Mumbai Politics: Tejasvi Ghosalkar Appointed UBT Sena's Dahisar Chief Amid Defection Rumours
article-image

Ghosalkar said that while she remains grateful for the support she received during her darkest phase, the present circumstances have made it increasingly difficult for her to work effectively and fearlessly. “I realised that I need a strength that can stand by me openly and decisively,” she said, clarifying that her decision was based on experience and not bitterness.

She assured supporters that her commitment to public service would remain unchanged, regardless of political affiliation. “My only goal now is to work honestly for society and secure the future of my children,” she said, adding that she would continue to be available to people beyond considerations of caste, religion or party. Her switch to the BJP is expected to have political ramifications in the Dahisar–Borivali belt during the upcoming polls, where the Ghosalkar family has traditionally held influence.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Lok Adalat Settles 11,827 Pending E-Challan Cases, Collects ₹1.32 Crore In Fines

Thane Lok Adalat Settles 11,827 Pending E-Challan Cases, Collects ₹1.32 Crore In Fines

Vasai Road Accident Turns Deadly: 7-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Heavy Vehicle After Bike Hits...

Vasai Road Accident Turns Deadly: 7-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Heavy Vehicle After Bike Hits...

BMC Elections: Mumbai Civic Body Poll Dates Likely To Be Out Today; Take A Look At When The Last 5...

BMC Elections: Mumbai Civic Body Poll Dates Likely To Be Out Today; Take A Look At When The Last 5...

Tejasvee Ghosalkar Joins BJP, Dealing Major Blow To Sena UBT In Mumbai Ahead Of BMC Polls

Tejasvee Ghosalkar Joins BJP, Dealing Major Blow To Sena UBT In Mumbai Ahead Of BMC Polls

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 15, 2025: City Sees Sunny & Chill Start To The Week; AQI Slips To Poor...

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 15, 2025: City Sees Sunny & Chill Start To The Week; AQI Slips To Poor...