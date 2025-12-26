Mumbai News: BMC-Run KEM Hospital Commissions Ultra-Modern Modular OTs For Heart Transplants And Complex Surgeries

BMC-run KEM Hospital commissions ultra-modern modular operation theatres to strengthen heart transplant and complex surgery services in Mumbai | Prashant Narvekar

Mumbai, Dec 26: Mumbai’s BMC-run KEM Hospital has strengthened its advanced healthcare infrastructure with the commissioning of ultra-modern steel modular operation theatres (OTs) designed for heart transplants and other complex surgeries. Following the completion of sterilisation protocols, cardiac surgeries have already commenced in the new facility.

Steel Modular Design Enhances Safety and Hygiene

The newly installed modular OTs feature steel walls, ceilings, frames and panels, making them resistant to dust, moisture and water. This design significantly improves cleanliness and simplifies sterilisation, thereby reducing the risk of post-operative infections.

Laminar Airflow and HEPA Filtration Systems

“Equipped with laminar airflow systems and HEPA filters, the operation theatres ensure a continuous supply of clean, controlled air by filtering out bacteria, viruses, dust particles and other airborne contaminants,” said hospital officials, adding that the advanced setup will support not only heart transplants but also other organ transplants, surgeries for congenital disorders and complex paediatric procedures.

Dedicated Access for Emergency Transplants

To further enhance efficiency, especially in emergency organ transplant cases, the hospital has developed special internal connectivity and separate entry points. These allow donor organs to be transported directly to the designated operation theatre, minimising time delays and reducing associated risks.

Boost to Organ Transplant and Critical Care Services

With this upgrade, KEM Hospital is expected to play a more significant role in organ transplantation and advanced surgical care in Mumbai and across Maharashtra.

