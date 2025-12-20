Mumbai News: Bhayandar Leopard Attack Victims Undergo 6-Hour Plastic Surgery At KEM Hospital, Doctors Say Stable

Bhayandar Leopard Attack Victims Undergo 6-Hour Plastic Surgery At KEM Hospital, Doctors Say Stable | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 20: A six-hour-long plastic surgery was performed at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital on two victims critically injured in a leopard attack in Bhayander, where the animal entered a residential building and injured seven people on Friday, including three members of the same family. Doctors have said both patients are currently stable.

Two victims suffered severe injuries

The most severely injured include 22-year-old Anjali Tak, whose face was brutally mauled in the attack, and 52-year-old Deep Bhaumik, who suffered serious injuries to his left hand. Both were initially treated at Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayander before being referred to KEM Hospital for advanced care.

Six-hour reconstructive surgery performed

According to hospital authorities, specialists from the Plastic Surgery Department carried out complex reconstructive procedures lasting nearly six hours. Sion Hospital Dean Dr Sangeeta Rawat confirmed that the surgeries were successful and that both patients are stable.

Doctors detail extent of facial injuries

Dr Vinita Puri, Head of the Plastic Surgery Department, said the leopard caused extensive facial injuries to the young woman, with deep claw marks on her forehead, lips, nose, and eyes.

Timely treatment prevented complications

“The damage has been repaired through plastic surgery, but scars are likely to remain even after healing,” she said, adding that timely admission helped prevent further complications.

Hand injuries surgically repaired

Deep Bhaumik’s injured hand was also surgically reconstructed. Doctors said both patients will be kept under close observation during their recovery.

