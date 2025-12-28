Maharashtra: Police Arrest 9 Accused Within 24 Hours Of Shiv Sena Councillor Manasi Kalokhe's Husband's Murder In Khopoli | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Police arrested nine accused, including key conspirators, within 24 hours of the murder of councillor’s husband Mangesh Sadashiv Kalokhe alias Appa in Khopoli town of Raigad district.

About The Case

Kalokhe (45), husband of newly elected Shiv Sena councillor Manasi Kalokhe, was hacked to death with sharp weapons near a bar in the Vihari area of Khopoli around 7 am on Friday, allegedly due to political rivalry following the recent municipal elections.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ravindra Parshuram Deokar, Darshan Ravindra Deokar, Dhanesh Ravindra Deokar, Urmila Ravindra Deokar, Vishal Subhash Deshmukh, Mahesh Shivaji Ghaytadak, Sagar Raju More, Sachin Dayanand Kharade and Dilip Haribhau Pawar. Police said some of them were directly involved in the attack, while others allegedly helped the main accused evade arrest after the crime.

According to police, Kalokhe was returning home after dropping his daughter at Shishumandir School when the assailants chased him, pinned him down and attacked him with a sword, sickle and an axe, killing him on the spot. A case was registered at Khopoli police station under Sections 103(1), 61(2), 189, 190 and 191 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal said the case was treated on priority due to its sensitive nature. “The murder had caused serious public outrage. We assured the family and citizens that the accused would be arrested at the earliest, and our teams worked round the clock using technical and human intelligence to trace them within 24 hours,” Dalal said.

She added that the accused had switched off their mobile phones and fled towards Mumbai and other locations, making the operation challenging. “Despite this, the police teams successfully tracked and apprehended them. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete conspiracy and identify any remaining accomplices,” Dalal said.

The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Shivthare and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vishal Nehul. Multiple teams from Khopoli, Khalapur, Rasayani, Neral police stations and the Raigad local crime branch, led by officers including API Sujit Gadde, API Manoj Thakare and PI Milind Khopde, were involved in the operation.

