Mumbai’s First Government-Run Sports Rehabilitation Centre Inaugurated At KEM Hospital

Mumbai inaugurates its first government-run sports injury and rehabilitation centre at KEM Hospital to offer affordable, world-class treatment to athletes and citizens. | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 27: Mumbai’s professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts and citizens have received a major boost with the inauguration of the city’s first sports rehabilitation centre, the BKT Sports Injury and Rehabilitation Centre at KEM Hospital.

The state-of-the-art facility, set up by the BMC, is also western India’s first government-run sports rehabilitation centre and the third in the country after Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh.

Bridging The Gap In Sports Injury Care

In India, there exists a deep divide in access to sports therapy. While top athletes travel abroad for advanced surgeries and rehabilitation, private hospitals remain unaffordable for many. Though some cricket organisations have their own rehabilitation units, they too lack full-fledged injury treatment and surgical infrastructure.

Affordable World-Class Treatment Under Public Healthcare

The new facility at KEM aims to bridge this gap by offering affordable, world-class treatment under the public healthcare system. It has been set up as a joint effort with the BKT Foundation and donations from Arvind and Vijaylakshmi Poddar.

It is expected to become functional in the next 10 days. The BMC also plans to connect with various sports organisations and the Sports Authority of India to create awareness about the centre among the sports fraternity.

Wide Range Of Specialised Sports Injury Services

The centre offers a wide range of specialised services, including sports injury surgery for the knee, shoulder, hip, ankle, elbow, hand and foot. The multidisciplinary team comprises sports injury surgeons, sports medicine consultants, rehabilitation consultants, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, sports psychologists, sports nutritionists, exercise physiologists, sports psychiatrists, sports scientists and sport-specific rehabilitation experts.

Centre Open To Athletes And Common Citizens

Orthoscopic surgeon and sports medicine expert Dr Rajendra Phunde said, “If an athlete preparing for events such as the Olympics suffers an injury during training, they can avail affordable rehabilitation here. This centre is not only for professional athletes but also for common citizens and fitness enthusiasts.” He added that treatment under government schemes is also available.

Advanced Technology For Injury Prevention And Recovery

Highlighting the role of technology, Dr Phunde said the centre features a digital wall that captures and analyses muscle movement, accurately identifying the damaged muscle, movements causing injuries and whether a player is prone to future injuries.

“This pre-injury assessment is extremely useful for an athlete’s long-term career. Many people are aware that cricketer Rishabh Pant returned to international cricket within a year of a serious knee ligament injury due to faster and advanced rehabilitation,” he added.

