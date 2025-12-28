Mumbai Weather Update December 28: AQI Touches 197 While Temperature Hovers Near 22 Degrees

Mumbai weather update: AQI worsens in city | Bhushan Koyande

Air quality in Mumbai deteriorated sharply on Sunday morning, with the Air Quality Index touching 197, placing the city in the unhealthy category. Real time air quality readings recorded around 7.34 am showed a sharp rise in particulate matter, raising concerns for residents heading out early for work, exercise and daily travel.

Despite clear skies and bright sunshine, pollution levels remained alarmingly high, highlighting the growing challenge of winter air pollution in the city.

Particulate pollution remains the biggest threat

According to available data, PM2.5 levels were recorded at 119 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 levels stood at 151 micrograms per cubic metre. Both figures are significantly above safe limits and pose serious health risks. PM2.5 particles are particularly dangerous as they can enter deep into the lungs and bloodstream, increasing the risk of breathing difficulties and heart related conditions.

Other pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and ozone were within comparatively lower limits. However, health experts caution that high particulate matter alone is enough to cause discomfort and illness.

Weather conditions offer no respite

Mumbai experienced calm winter weather on Sunday morning, with temperatures ranging between 22 and 23 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels hovered around 55 to 57 percent, while wind speeds remained low at approximately 10 kilometres per hour. The absence of strong winds has prevented pollutants from dispersing, allowing them to remain trapped near ground level.

Mist was also reported in parts of the city, further worsening air quality during early morning hours.

Health advisory for citizens

Doctors have advised residents to limit outdoor activities, especially during early mornings. Vulnerable groups including children, senior citizens and people with respiratory conditions have been urged to take extra precautions. Wearing masks, avoiding strenuous outdoor exercise and monitoring daily air quality levels have been recommended.

With winter conditions continuing and vehicular emissions rising, experts warn that Mumbai’s air quality could remain unstable in the coming days.