Palghar Crime: Pelhar Police Seize Banned Gutkha Worth ₹6.39 Lakh, Shopkeeper Arrested In Nalasopara

Pelhar Police Seize Banned Gutkha Worth ₹6.39 Lakh, Shopkeeper Arrested In Nalasopara | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 27: In a significant crackdown on the sale of banned tobacco products, the Pelhar Police arrested a shopkeeper for illegally stocking and selling gutkha, seizing contraband worth ₹6.39 lakh.

Raid Conducted During Routine Patrol

According to police, the action was carried out on December 25, 2025, during a routine patrol by Assistant Police Inspector Ramesh Waghchaure along with his team.

Acting on specific and reliable information, the police raided Sana General Stores located at Khan Chowk, Nalasopara Station Road, Nalasopara East, Vasai.

Accused Identified As Nalasopara Resident

During the raid, the shop owner was found in possession of Maharashtra government-banned tobacco products (gutkha), allegedly kept for sale. The accused has been identified as Javed Ahmed Zaheer Ahmed Ansari (38), a resident of Nalasopara East.

Gutkha Worth ₹6.39 Lakh Seized

Upon searching the shop premises, police recovered banned gutkha products valued at ₹6,39,493. Following the seizure, Pelhar Police registered a case against the accused, invoking Section 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Sections 26(2)(i), 26(3), and 26(4)).

Investigation Underway, More Drives Planned

Further investigation in the case is being carried out by Waghchaure. Police officials stated that such drives against banned substances will continue to protect public health and ensure strict enforcement of the law.

