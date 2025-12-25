 Palghar Crime: ATM Card Swapping Fraud Cracked In 24 Hours; Pelhar Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Accused, Recover Cash And Vehicle
Pelhar Police arrested a 25-year-old man and recovered Rs 40,000 and a car used in an ATM card swapping fraud in Palghar district. The accused had duped a Nalasopara resident of Rs 50,000. The case was solved within 24 hours.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
Pelhar Police seized cash and car after arresting the accused in an ATM card swapping fraud in Palghar district | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 25: Pelhar Police have arrested one accused involved in an ATM card swapping fraud and recovered cash and a vehicle used in the crime, successfully cracking the case within 24 hours of its registration.

Incident Occurred at Axis Bank ATM in Vasai Phata

The incident occurred on December 21, 2025, around 5:00 pm, when the complainant, Ramashankar Devkinandan Tiwari (53), a resident of Nalasopara East, visited an Axis Bank ATM at Vasai Phata to withdraw cash.

Accused Distracted Victim and Swapped ATM Card

According to police, three unidentified men entered the ATM booth and engaged the complainant in conversation, claiming that their transaction had failed. Taking advantage of the distraction, the accused allegedly swapped the complainant’s ATM card through sleight of hand and handed him a different Canara Bank ATM card before leaving the spot.

Rs 50,000 Withdrawn Using Victim’s Card

The accused later used the complainant’s ATM card at another location to withdraw ₹50,000 from his bank account, thereby committing financial fraud.

Case Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, Pelhar Police registered a case on December 22, 2025, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

CCTV Footage Leads Police to WagonR Car

During the investigation, the Crime Detection Unit examined CCTV footage from the ATM and nearby areas, which revealed that the accused used a Maruti Suzuki WagonR car.

Accused Traced and Arrested in Navi Mumbai

Tracing the vehicle’s ownership and conducting technical analysis led the police to apprehend the accused, identified as Mohammad Afzal Mohammad Aslam (25), a resident of Ulwe, Navi Mumbai.

Cash and Vehicle Recovered, Accused Confesses

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the offence along with two accomplices. Police recovered ₹40,000 in cash from the accused, part of the defrauded amount, and seized the car used in the crime. The case was solved within 24 hours of registration.

Search On for Absconding Accused

The search for the remaining two absconding accused is ongoing. The arrested accused has been remanded to police custody until December 27, 2025.

