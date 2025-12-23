Palghar Crime Breakthrough: Nalasopara Police Arrest Main Accused In 2009 Double Murder Case After 16 Years

Nalasopara Police arrest the main accused in a 2009 double murder case after tracking him for nearly 16 years | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 23: In a major breakthrough, the Nalasopara Police Crime Detection Branch has arrested the main accused in a double murder case registered in 2009, nearly 16 years after the crime was committed.

Details Of The 2009 Murder Case

The case pertains to the brutal murder of Vinod Shankarlal Jaiswal (38), a resident of Mira Road, who was killed between April 29 and May 2, 2009, near the Khandoba temple at Bilalpada, Nalasopara East.

According to police records, Jaiswal had gone to the accused to recover brokerage money, following which he was assaulted, tied with nylon ropes and a saree, strangled with a towel, and suffocated by wrapping cloth around his face.

FIR And Accused Named In The Case

Based on investigations, a case was registered at Nalasopara Police Station under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against multiple accused, including Kailas Lalan Yadav, Vinay alias Ajay, Dharmendra Ramashankar Soni, and Kiran Dharmendra.

Accused Tracked Across States

Acting on directions from senior officials, the Crime Detection Branch intensified efforts to trace the absconding main accused, who had been living under a concealed identity in Itarsi, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Arrest Made In Naigaon East

Following a tip-off, police laid a trap in the Naigaon East area and apprehended Avinash Laltaprasad Soni (42), a goldsmith by profession, currently residing at Sunteck West World, Naigaon East, Palghar district.

Confession And Formal Arrest

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the 2009 double murder and was formally arrested on December 22, 2025. Police also revealed that Soni admitted to being involved in another murder committed in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, in 1998 along with four accomplices.

Further verification and legal proceedings are underway in coordination with Kotwali Police Station, Azamgarh.

Police Call Arrest A Major Achievement

Police officials have termed the arrest a significant achievement in solving long-pending serious crimes.

