Mumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Man Booked For Allegedly Killing Wife After Domestic Dispute In Shivaji Nagar

Mumbai, Dec 22: The Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case against Manzar Imam Hasen, 23, for allegedly killing his wife, Nazia Parveen, 20, by repeatedly banging her head against a wall following a domestic dispute.

The incident allegedly occurred between 1.00 am and 1.30 am on December 20. The police action was taken based on preliminary investigation and the initial post-mortem report.

Complaint Filed By Victim’s Uncle

According to the FIR, the complainant is Samtullah Dilmohammad Sheikh, 35, a farmer and resident of Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. His elder brother, Barkatullah, 42, works in Saudi Arabia.

Marriage Was A Love Match Within Family

Barkatullah’s daughter, Nazia, was married to Manzar on October 20, 2023, in Mumbai. Manzar is Nazia’s maternal aunt’s son, and the marriage was a love marriage. After their wedding, the couple had been residing together in Mumbai.

Victim Allegedly Confided About Domestic Abuse

Post marriage, Nazia had allegedly confided in her sister-in-law, Mehnaz, over phone calls about frequent quarrels with Manzar over domestic issues. About three months ago, Nazia had informed Mehnaz that Manzar had assaulted her during a heated argument after she objected to him speaking to other women on the phone, resulting in one of her teeth being broken. Mehnaz had then advised the couple to resolve their issues amicably.

Last Phone Call With Sister Before Incident

On the night of December 19, around 8.00 pm, Nazia spoke to her younger sister, Simran, and mentioned that she was preparing biryani for dinner. However, in the early hours of December 20, at around 4.50 am, the Shivaji Nagar police informed Samtullah Sheikh that a quarrel had taken place between Nazia and Manzar between 1.00 am and 1.30 am, during which Nazia died.

Post-Mortem Confirms Serious Head Injuries

When Samtullah reached the Shivaji Nagar police station, he was informed that Nazia’s body had been sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Doctors confirmed that she had sustained serious head injuries. Subsequently, Samtullah lodged a complaint alleging that Manzar killed Nazia by smashing her head against a wall during the altercation.

Case Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The police have registered the case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is currently underway.

