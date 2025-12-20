 Mumbai News: Special SC/ST Court Convicts 2 Men For Murder Of BMC Official Over Inter-Caste Marriage Dispute
Mumbai News: Special SC/ST Court Convicts 2 Men For Murder Of BMC Official Over Inter-Caste Marriage Dispute

A Mumbai special court under the SC/ST Act has sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for murdering a BMC official in 2021 to avenge an inter-caste marriage involving their niece. The court held the killing was premeditated and driven by caste-based animosity.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai court convicts two men and sentences them to life imprisonment in a 2021 murder case linked to an inter-caste marriage dispute |

Mumbai, Dec 20: The special court for cases registered under the SC and ST Act has convicted two men booked for the murder of a BMC official, carried out allegedly to take revenge for the marriage of their niece with the brother-in-law of the deceased in May 2021.

Accused sentenced to life imprisonment

The two accused who have now been convicted are Balakrishan Nadar (40) and his brother Margesh Nadar (30). They have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Vasantkumar Devendra, committed to take revenge after Nadar’s niece married Devendra’s brother-in-law.

Marriage dispute triggered violent revenge

As per the prosecution case, Nadar’s sister’s daughter Sandhya married Vignesh. Vignesh was the brother of Devendra’s wife, Priyanka. It is claimed that Vignesh belonged to a lower caste than Sandhya, and hence the marriage was opposed by Sandhya’s family. Therefore, her uncles, the accused, had threatened Devendra with dire consequences if the marriage took place. Despite the warning, Vignesh and Sandhya got married against the wishes of her family.

article-image

Fatal attack during dinner gathering

Angered by this, on May 30, 2021, when Priyanka and Devendra were sitting downstairs attending a dinner party held after a friend’s marriage, the accused arrived and attacked Devendra with a sickle and a knife. When Devendra was taken to hospital, he was declared dead. Later, based on Priyanka’s complaint, a murder case was registered against the two accused.

