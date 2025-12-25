 PMC Elections 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Holds SVEEP Walkathon To Boost Voter Awareness Ahead Of Civic Polls
PMC Elections 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Holds SVEEP Walkathon To Boost Voter Awareness Ahead Of Civic Polls

Ahead of civic elections, the Panvel Municipal Corporation organised a SVEEP walkathon with participation from over 100 students, teachers and volunteers. The initiative aimed to spread voter awareness and encourage citizens to exercise their democratic right.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Students of D.D. Vispute College of Education participate in a SVEEP walkathon organised by PMC to promote voter awareness in Panvel | File Photo

Panvel, Dec 25: As part of its voter awareness drive ahead of the civic elections, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a walkathon under the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation). The programme drew enthusiastic participation from students of D.D. Vispute College of Education.

Election Officer’s Initiative to Encourage Democratic Participation

The initiative was conducted on the instructions of Election Officer and Administrator Mangesh Chitale to encourage greater public participation in the democratic process. More than 100 students, teachers and volunteers took part in the walkathon.

Walkathon Flagged Off by College Principal

The event was flagged off by Dr Seema Kamble, Principal of D.D. Vispute College of Education, in the presence of faculty members and student representatives. Participants took a pledge to vote and motivate others to exercise their franchise.

Voting Described as a Civic Responsibility

“Voting is not merely a right but a responsibility towards society. Instilling democratic values among students today will help create informed and responsible voters tomorrow,” Dr Kamble said while addressing the gathering.

Route Covered Key Areas of Sector 15

The walkathon began at the college campus and passed through Ashok Apartments in Sector 15, New Care Plus Hospital, Mango Garden, Podi Village Park, Café 3D and the Pillage Girls’ Hostel, before concluding near the college.

Residents Engaged Through Slogans and Placards

Along the route, students interacted with residents using posters, placards and slogans to highlight the importance of voting. Messages such as “Every vote counts” and “Voting is a responsibility” resonated across the neighbourhood, creating a strong atmosphere of voter awareness.

More Outreach Activities Planned

Civic officials said such outreach activities would continue in the coming days to ensure maximum voter participation.

