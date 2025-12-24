 Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: 194 Nomination Forms Sold On Second Day As Polling Set For January 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: 194 Nomination Forms Sold On Second Day As Polling Set For January 15

Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: 194 Nomination Forms Sold On Second Day As Polling Set For January 15

As per the State Election Commission’s schedule, polling for the Panvel civic body will be held on January 15, while counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on January 16. The nomination process, the first key stage of the election exercise, began on December 23. On the opening day, 233 nomination forms were sold.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation | FPJ

Panvel: The nomination process for the Panvel Municipal Corporation general elections gathered pace on its second day, with 194 nomination forms sold on Wednesday, election officials said.

Polling and Results Schedule Announced

As per the State Election Commission’s schedule, polling for the Panvel civic body will be held on January 15, while counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on January 16. The nomination process, the first key stage of the election exercise, began on December 23. On the opening day, 233 nomination forms were sold.

Election authorities said nomination forms can be submitted from December 23 to December 30, between 11 am and 3 pm.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai-Born Oxford Law Student Viraansh Bhanushali’s Speech On India–Pakistan Policy Goes Viral: Check His Educational Qualifications
Mumbai-Born Oxford Law Student Viraansh Bhanushali’s Speech On India–Pakistan Policy Goes Viral: Check His Educational Qualifications
Bhiwandi Municipal Elections: Media Ads Must Follow Model Code, MCMC To Certify All Political Content
Bhiwandi Municipal Elections: Media Ads Must Follow Model Code, MCMC To Certify All Political Content
Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: 14-Month-Old Severely Malnourished Child Undergoes Life-Saving Scarless Endoscopic Surgery At Gleneagles Hospital
Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: 14-Month-Old Severely Malnourished Child Undergoes Life-Saving Scarless Endoscopic Surgery At Gleneagles Hospital
Maharashtra Waqf Tribunal Extends UMEED Act Registration Deadline By Six Months For Muslim Trusts
Maharashtra Waqf Tribunal Extends UMEED Act Registration Deadline By Six Months For Muslim Trusts

Ward-Wise Form Sales Highlight Popular Offices

Ward-wise data released by the civic administration showed that on the second day, the highest number of nomination forms were sold from Election Returning Officer Office 1 (Wards 1, 2 and 3), which recorded 55 sales. This was followed by Office 4 at Kamothe (Wards 11, 12 and 13) with 45 forms, and Office 3 (Wards 7 to 10) with 37 forms. Offices handling Wards 4 to 6 sold 23 forms, Wards 14 to 16 sold 18 forms, while Wards 17 to 20 recorded the sale of 16 forms.

Officials clarified that no nomination papers were filed on Wednesday, despite the steady sale of forms.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Andheri Police Arrest Youth With Illegal Firearms Amid Heightened Security Ahead Of New...
article-image

The scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for December 31 from 11 am, after which the list of valid candidates will be announced. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 2, while election symbols will be allotted and the final list of candidates published on January 3.

With the nomination window open for another week, election officials expect the pace of filings to pick up in the coming days.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Born Oxford Law Student Viraansh Bhanushali’s Speech On India–Pakistan Policy Goes Viral:...

Mumbai-Born Oxford Law Student Viraansh Bhanushali’s Speech On India–Pakistan Policy Goes Viral:...

Bhiwandi Municipal Elections: Media Ads Must Follow Model Code, MCMC To Certify All Political...

Bhiwandi Municipal Elections: Media Ads Must Follow Model Code, MCMC To Certify All Political...

Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: 14-Month-Old Severely Malnourished Child Undergoes Life-Saving Scarless...

Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: 14-Month-Old Severely Malnourished Child Undergoes Life-Saving Scarless...

Maharashtra Waqf Tribunal Extends UMEED Act Registration Deadline By Six Months For Muslim Trusts

Maharashtra Waqf Tribunal Extends UMEED Act Registration Deadline By Six Months For Muslim Trusts

MSRTC Deploys 96 Women Security Guards At 48 Bus Stations To Strengthen Passenger Safety Across...

MSRTC Deploys 96 Women Security Guards At 48 Bus Stations To Strengthen Passenger Safety Across...