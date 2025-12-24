 Mumbai News: Andheri Police Arrest Youth With Illegal Firearms Amid Heightened Security Ahead Of New Year
Following confirmation of the input, and on the directions of senior officers, a police team laid a trap and intercepted the suspect near the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road in Andheri (East). During a search, the police recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges, and other weapons from his possession.

The Andheri police have arrested a youth for possessing illegal firearms and engaging in suspicious activities in the area. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Andheri police have arrested a youth for possessing illegal firearms and engaging in suspicious activities in the area. The action was taken late on December 22 after the police received confidential information that a man was roaming in the locality carrying weapons.

Police Lay Trap and Recover Firearms

Accused Identified as Ismail Habiburrahman Khan

The arrested accused has been identified as Ismail Habiburrahman Khan (26), a resident of Malvani Kaka. During interrogation, Khan failed to produce any valid licence or documents to justify possession of the firearms. Subsequently, a case was registered against him under the Arms Act and other relevant sections, and further investigation was initiated. A police officer said investigators are now probing the source of the weapons and whether the accused intended to use them for criminal activities. The possible involvement of other persons is also being examined.

Earlier, a person was also arrested with illegal arms from the Powai area. Police officials said security checks have been intensified in view of the upcoming New Year celebrations and to maintain law and order. Verification of licensed weapons is also underway. During the last elections, police had identified over 3,000 licensed firearms for scrutiny as part of preventive measures.

